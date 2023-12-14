Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Music

The 45-year-old record producer, who dated the 'Long Way 2 Go' songstress in mid-2000s, reveals that he and his former partner/collaborator are about to work together again as she gets ready to hit the road.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Cassie is gearing up for a major comeback. The singer's ex-boyfriend, Ryan Leslie, revealed to TMZ that she's preparing to go on tour with new music possibly on the way.

Ryan made the revelation on Tuesday, December 12. The 45-year-old record producer told TMZ Hip Hop that he and his former partner/collaborator are about to work together again as she gets ready to hit the road.

Ryan dated Cassie in the mid-2000s. It was not until 2017 that he reconnected with the "Long Way 2 Go" songstress when their former manager, Ed Woods, passed away.

Ryan's interview with TMZ arrived after Cassie sued her other ex, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, for alleged rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking. She filed an explosive lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul on November 16, but dismissed it just one day later.

Cassie, born Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, accused Diddy of rape, abuse and sex trafficking in her lawsuit. In legal documents, she claimed that he raped her back in 2018, forced her to perform sexual acts with sex workers as she was given drugs and alcohol "in excessive amounts" as well as physically assaulted her. All of those reportedly happened after meeting him in 2005/2006 and signing "a ten-album deal" with his record label in February 2006.

Despite the dismissal, Diddy is still facing three others lawsuit. A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of rape, drugging and revenge porn back in 1991. A third woman, identified as Jane Doe, dragged Diddy to court as well, claiming that he and R&B star Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend at an MCA Records event in New York City in the early 1990s. A fourth woman then accused him of gang rape and sex trafficking in a new lawsuit.

You can share this post!