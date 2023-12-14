Quando Rondo Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail Following Latest Drug Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old rapper, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's record label, has also been accused of being a part of a drug trafficking ring from 2021.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Things are not looking too good for Quando Rondo. It was unveiled that the "Dope Boy Dreams" rapper is facing up to 20 years following his recent drug arrest.

The 24-year-old was busted in his hometown of Savannah on Saturday, December 9. According to the unsealed federal indictment, he has been charged with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Quando has been charged with 14 counts in total, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. If convicted, he will need to spend up to 20 years behind bars.

In addition, Quando was allegedly a part of a drug trafficking ring from 2021. He is currently being held in a federal facility in Brunswick and has yet to be granted bail.

This is not Quando's first run-in with the law this year. The artist, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's record label, was previously arrested in June in Chatham County, Georgia.

Quando was charged on two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal. Per TMZ's report, he was indicted with 18 other individuals, who are accused of conducting drug deals between October 2022 and June 2023.

Authorities additionally claimed that Quando traveled to Macon, Georgia earlier that month to buy marijuana. He allegedly told gang members to not carry guns when he was riding with them in a car. The gang allegedly trafficked cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone and M30 pills.

You can share this post!