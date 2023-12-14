 

Quando Rondo Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail Following Latest Drug Arrest

Quando Rondo Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail Following Latest Drug Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

The 24-year-old rapper, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's record label, has also been accused of being a part of a drug trafficking ring from 2021.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Things are not looking too good for Quando Rondo. It was unveiled that the "Dope Boy Dreams" rapper is facing up to 20 years following his recent drug arrest.

The 24-year-old was busted in his hometown of Savannah on Saturday, December 9. According to the unsealed federal indictment, he has been charged with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Quando has been charged with 14 counts in total, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. If convicted, he will need to spend up to 20 years behind bars.

  Editors' Pick

In addition, Quando was allegedly a part of a drug trafficking ring from 2021. He is currently being held in a federal facility in Brunswick and has yet to be granted bail.

This is not Quando's first run-in with the law this year. The artist, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's record label, was previously arrested in June in Chatham County, Georgia.

Quando was charged on two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal. Per TMZ's report, he was indicted with 18 other individuals, who are accused of conducting drug deals between October 2022 and June 2023.

Authorities additionally claimed that Quando traveled to Macon, Georgia earlier that month to buy marijuana. He allegedly told gang members to not carry guns when he was riding with them in a car. The gang allegedly trafficked cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone and M30 pills.

You can share this post!

You might also like

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Kim Zolciak Dubbed 'Mentally Ill' for Posting Fake Pregnancy Announcement Once Again
Related Posts
Quando Rondo Arrested in Georgia, Accused of Drug Deal and Gang Activity

Quando Rondo Arrested in Georgia, Accused of Drug Deal and Gang Activity

Quando Rondo Slams Lil Durk for Calling Lul Tim a 'Nerd'

Quando Rondo Slams Lil Durk for Calling Lul Tim a 'Nerd'

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Quando Rondo Honors Lul Pab With New Tribute Song Months After L.A. Fatal Shooting

Quando Rondo Honors Lul Pab With New Tribute Song Months After L.A. Fatal Shooting

Latest News
Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged With DUI After Recent Arrest
  • Dec 14, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged With DUI After Recent Arrest

Megan Thee Stallion Baffled by Pardison Fontaine's Diss: Why Are You Talking About Me?
  • Dec 14, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Baffled by Pardison Fontaine's Diss: Why Are You Talking About Me?

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split
  • Dec 14, 2023

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split

Paris Hilton on Backlash Over Son's Diaper Joke: 'Let's Remember to Find the Humor in Life'
  • Dec 14, 2023

Paris Hilton on Backlash Over Son's Diaper Joke: 'Let's Remember to Find the Humor in Life'

Dove Cameron Records Sad Songs on New Album to 'Integrate' Her Life
  • Dec 14, 2023

Dove Cameron Records Sad Songs on New Album to 'Integrate' Her Life

Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie
  • Dec 14, 2023

Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.