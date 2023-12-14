 

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
When entertaining his devotees during the group's ongoing U.K. tour, the 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' singer reflects on the glam rock band's rise and fall from grace.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Hawkins still feels "guilt" over The Darkness breaking up. The "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" singer took a moment to reflect on the glam rock band's rise and fall from grace as he battled addiction issues after the huge success of their 2004 debut album "Permission To Land".

During the group's ongoing U.K. tour to celebrate two decades of the record, he told fans in Manchester on Tuesday, December 12, that he "felt really bad" for his brother Dan. He describes his sibling as the "brains" of the operation, and joked, "Silly old Justin took all the drugs and [messed] it up."

Reflecting on the split after 2005 LP "One Way Ticket To Hell... And Back", before reuniting in 2012 and continuing to put out music to this day, he added, "I've had to live with the consequences of that."

Justin, who reflects on the experience in new documentary film "Welcome To The Darkness", used the tale to introduce fan favourite song "Givin' Up" on a wild sold out night at New Century Hall. After coming on stage to ABBA track "Arrival", the 48-year-old frontman halted the set just seconds into "Black Shuck" as he told the crowd to put their phones away and enjoy the show.

As well as singles "Growing On Me" and "Love Is Only A Feeling", the band, completed by Frankie Poullain and Rufus Taylor, son of Queen legend Roger, also treated fans to rare B-sides "Makin' Out" and "The Best of Me". Midway through the set, Justin called out a gig-goer for continuing to film the show on his phone, before telling them to pass the device up on stage.

He then jokingly put the phone down the back of his catsuit, before later taping it to his guitar to video "How Dare You Call This Love?", a cover of Radiohead's "Street Spirit (Fade Out)" and "Permission to Land" closer "Holding My Own". The triumphant main set came to a close with "Friday Night", "Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)" and "I Believe In A Thing Called Love".

After a short break, the quartet returned in silk gowns and underpants to deliver a rendition of deep cut "I Love You 5 Times" before Justin rode through the crowd on Rufus' shoulders for "Love On The Rocks With No Ice".

