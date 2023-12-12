Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

INSTARimages.com/Cover Images Celebrity

In a new interview, the actor, who shares two sons with his ex-partner and actress Brooke Mueller, explains the reason why he has been focusing on being a single dad.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen is trying to focus on being a single dad. The 58-year-old actor, who decided to give up alcohol and drugs in 2017 after struggling with addiction, has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years and is now raising his twin boys Max and Bob, 14, full-time because his ex-partner Brooke Mueller is having some personal issues of her own.

Asked what he is doing most these days, he told People, "Single dad stuff. I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now. They're really cool, really smart, and really funny."

The former "Two and a Half Men" star, who also has Sami Sheen, 19, and Lola Sheen, 18, with his ex-wife Denise Richards, went on to lament that his sons spend most of their time on their phones and is concerned that their screentime may "detract" them from other areas of life as he admitted they "don't care" about his TV stardom.

He said, "You know, the time spent worshiping their devices. Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas! It doesn't matter, whatever we're doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don't care."

"The other day I was in the dental chair having a filling replaced, and Max comes up to me and asks me if I have a gift card for a game he wants to buy on his phone. It's like, 'When has he ever seen me walking around with a gift card?' I don't game! I'm not remotely connected to the gaming world, other than trying to manage and supervise their time doing it," he added.

You can share this post!