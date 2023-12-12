 

Glen Powell Admits He and Sydney Sweeney 'Love Each Other' Despite Denying Romance Rumors

When making an appearance together on the 'Today' show, the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor and the 'Euphoria' actress appear smitten with one another as he showers her with praise.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have added more fuels to their romance rumors. When making an appearance together on the "Today" show, the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor and the actress portraying Cassie Howard on "Euphoria" once again showed their undeniable chemistry.

In the Monday, December 11 episode of the TV program, the 35-year-old actor admitted that he and the 26-year-old actress "love each other" while shutting down speculations suggesting that they have something more than a friendship. During a chat, host Hoda Kotb asked the two stars, "Can I ask a question? I have to ask because there's chemistry sitting here. Is there, is this like 'A Little Romance?' "

In response, Glen and Sydney, who were pictured walking arm-in-arm in New York City that same day, could not help but burst into laughter. He then said no a number of times as he shook his head. Shocked, Hoda asked, "It's not?" Glen replied, "But we do love each other." He went on to shower Sydney with praise, "And honestly this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really incredible."

This was not the first time Glen opened up about his chemistry with Sydney in their upcoming romantic comedy movie "Anyone But You". In an interview published on Thursday, December 7, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight, "A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with."

The actor explained, "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with."

Glen and Sydney sparked dating speculations after showing off their chemistry during the filming of "Anyone But You" in Australia in March. At that time, they were in relationships with Gigi Paris and Jonathan Davino respectively. Glen and Gigi eventually called it quits while Sydney and Jonathan remain engaged.

