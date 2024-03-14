Glen Powell Spotted on Date With Miss World Israel Noa Kochba

Instagram Celebrity

Following Sydney Sweeney dating rumor and his split from Gigi Paris, the 'Anyone but You' actor is seen stepping out with the Israeli beauty pageant queen.

AceShowbiz - Following a busy Oscars weekend, Glen Powell, the 35-year-old star of "Anyone but You", enjoyed a night out with friends, including former Miss World Israel Noa Kochba.

On Tuesday evening, March 12, Powell caught a comedy show at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood alongside a group of pals, including Kochba. Powell kept a low profile in a casual ensemble of a gray jacket over a white t-shirt and a baseball cap. Kochba looked chic in a light-colored jacket.

After the show, Powell and Kochba were seen leaving together, making their way to her car through a crowd of fans waiting for Powell's autograph. An eyewitness told DailyMail.com that the pair and their acquaintances were all seen exiting the venue together.

Powell's latest outing comes amid rumors about his relationship status. In December, he credited his "Anyone but You" co-star Sydney Sweeney as the mastermind behind playing up dating rumors between them to promote their romantic comedy. However, Sweeney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, has since shot down those rumors.

Powell was previously in a three-year relationship with model Gigi Paris, which ended in April 2023. He and Kochba's night out follows a whirlwind Oscars weekend, where Powell attended several parties, including the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Sweeney.

