 

Glen Powell Spotted on Date With Miss World Israel Noa Kochba

Glen Powell Spotted on Date With Miss World Israel Noa Kochba
Instagram
Celebrity

Following Sydney Sweeney dating rumor and his split from Gigi Paris, the 'Anyone but You' actor is seen stepping out with the Israeli beauty pageant queen.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Following a busy Oscars weekend, Glen Powell, the 35-year-old star of "Anyone but You", enjoyed a night out with friends, including former Miss World Israel Noa Kochba.

On Tuesday evening, March 12, Powell caught a comedy show at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood alongside a group of pals, including Kochba. Powell kept a low profile in a casual ensemble of a gray jacket over a white t-shirt and a baseball cap. Kochba looked chic in a light-colored jacket.

  Editors' Pick

After the show, Powell and Kochba were seen leaving together, making their way to her car through a crowd of fans waiting for Powell's autograph. An eyewitness told DailyMail.com that the pair and their acquaintances were all seen exiting the venue together.

Powell's latest outing comes amid rumors about his relationship status. In December, he credited his "Anyone but You" co-star Sydney Sweeney as the mastermind behind playing up dating rumors between them to promote their romantic comedy. However, Sweeney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, has since shot down those rumors.

Powell was previously in a three-year relationship with model Gigi Paris, which ended in April 2023. He and Kochba's night out follows a whirlwind Oscars weekend, where Powell attended several parties, including the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Sweeney.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amber Rose 'Very Happy' Over Ex-Boyfriend A.E.'s Relationship with Cher: 'I Don't Want Him'

Minnie Driver Reflects on Her Heartbreaking Split From Matt Damon
Related Posts
Glen Powell Wants His Next Project With Sydney Sweeney to 'Make Sense'

Glen Powell Wants His Next Project With Sydney Sweeney to 'Make Sense'

Glen Powell Hilariously Reacts to Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley at 2024 Golden Globes

Glen Powell Hilariously Reacts to Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley at 2024 Golden Globes

Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success

Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success

Glen Powell Blames Fame for Making His Love Life More Difficult

Glen Powell Blames Fame for Making His Love Life More Difficult

Latest News
Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump 'Get Along' Despite Rift Rumors
  • Mar 14, 2024

Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump 'Get Along' Despite Rift Rumors

Glen Powell Spotted on Date With Miss World Israel Noa Kochba
  • Mar 14, 2024

Glen Powell Spotted on Date With Miss World Israel Noa Kochba

Amber Rose 'Very Happy' Over Ex-Boyfriend A.E.'s Relationship with Cher: 'I Don't Want Him'
  • Mar 14, 2024

Amber Rose 'Very Happy' Over Ex-Boyfriend A.E.'s Relationship with Cher: 'I Don't Want Him'

Rapper OJ Da Juiceman Denied Bond After Arrested on Gun and Cocaine Charges
  • Mar 14, 2024

Rapper OJ Da Juiceman Denied Bond After Arrested on Gun and Cocaine Charges

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her in Mom Duty While Wearing Sizzling Outfit
  • Mar 14, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her in Mom Duty While Wearing Sizzling Outfit

Don Lemon Plans Lawsuit After Elon Musk Cancels His X Show
  • Mar 14, 2024

Don Lemon Plans Lawsuit After Elon Musk Cancels His X Show

Most Read
Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 15:31:33

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Remy Ma Looks Stern at Papoose's Birthday Party Amid Split Rumors

Remy Ma Looks Stern at Papoose's Birthday Party Amid Split Rumors

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony