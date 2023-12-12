'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Artists Perform Fan-Chosen Songs for Semi-Finals

NBC/Tyler Golden TV

The nine remaining artists return to the stage in the new episode of the long-running NBC series for a Live Semi-Finals, and only 5 of them will advance to the Finals.

AceShowbiz - Season 24 "The Voice" is getting closer to crowning its winner. The nine remaining artists returned to the stage in the Tuesday, December 11 episode for a Live Semi-Finals, and only 5 of them would advance to the Finals.

In the new episode, which served as "Fan Week", each singer hit the stage to sing songs chosen by their fans. They also performed songs from Taylor Swift's catalog for their second performance in a trio.

Kicking off the night was Team Reba McEntire's singer Ruby Leigh, who belted out "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver. John Legend thought that Ruby showcased her authenticity and consistency. As for Reba, the coach praised Ruby for taking all the notes they discussed during the rehearsal.

Later, Team John's Mac Royals and Lila Forde as well as Huntley from Team Niall Horan were the first trio performance. They sang Taylor and Bon Iver's "exile" from the former's chart-topping album "Folklore".

Following it up was Gwen Stefani's only remaining artist, BIAS. He took the stage to sing fan-chosen song "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts. Niall said it was his "most mature" performance, adding that his "levels of consistency" was "through the roof." Gwen noted that his character was his additional appeal.

Jacquie Roar from Team Reba, meanwhile, was given "Alive" by Sia Furler by her fans. John applauded Jacquie for nailing the song even though it was a challenging song. Reba dubbed Jacquie the "complete package," adding that she's "so proud" of Jacquie.

Team Reba's Jordan Rainer, who won last week's Instant Save, returned with her take on Blake Shelton's "Ol' Red". Gwen was pleasantly surprised because she didn't think a female singer would ever sing the song. Reba noted that Jordan made the state of Oklahoma proud with that performance.

After Nini Iris and Mara Justine from Team Niall joined forces with Jacquie for "Don't Blame Me" from Taylor's "Reputation" album, Huntley performed KALEO's "Way Down We Go". John told Huntley that he's "seeing the vision" of who Huntley is as an artist, before calling him a "flawless vocalist." Niall, meanwhile, gave Huntley "Mr. Consistent" as his nickname. He also said that it was a perfect song for him.

On the other hand, Mara's fans chose Chris Stapleton's "Parachute" for her. John loved the way Mara hit notes and showed another side of herself as an artist. Niall raved over Mara's confidence and her "unbelievable" performance.

Ruby, BIAS and Jordan were the last trio to perform, singing Taylor's hit song "Mean". Later, Mac hit the stage to sing Teddy Pendergrass' "Love T.K.O." for his Fan Week performance. Calling Mac a "mega star," John suggested him to embrace the fans and role as the only R&B singer left in the competition.

Nini rounded out the night with a performance of "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish. Gwen admitted that she was "blown away" by Nini's ability, adding that her performance was like a movie. Niall, meanwhile, praised Nini for her artistry.

The results will be revealed in the Tuesday, December 12 episode of "The Voice".

