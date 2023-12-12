 

Zac Efron 'Thinking About' Matthew Perry During Walk of Fame Ceremony

While making a speech at the ceremony, the 'Iron Claw' actor pays tribute to his late '17 Again' co-star, whom he remembers as being 'so kind and generous' with him during the filming of their 2009 movie.

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron made sure not to leave out Matthew Perry from his speech as the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. As he was awarded with his own star on Monday, December 11, the 36-year-old paid tribute to his late "17 Again" co-star.

"The Iron Claw" star remembered the "Friends" alum as being "so kind and generous with me" during the filming of their 2009 comedy movie. "Collaborating with him and [director Burr Steers] - it was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways," he recalled. "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today."

Zac's friends and co-stars, including Steve Nissen, Sean Durkin, Miles Teller and Jeremy Allen White, were present to help celebrate his milestone. Miles said in his speech, "For our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar to come out of our class."

The "Top Gun: Maverick" actor praised the "High School Musical" star for how he has dealt with being "catapulted" into fame after having his breakthrough with the popular Disney Channel film. He continued, "Hollywood is a tough place," filled with stories about child actors who "20 years later, they're not standing up here in this capacity."

"Zac didn't just want to be famous. He didn't care about being on the cover of all those magazines. He wanted to be an actor. That is why we're here today, because Zac has delivered on that promise," he added of his friend. "He's a true triple threat with a combination of immense talent, incredible work ethic and an above-average face." Miles referred to Zac as "the first true superstar to come out of our class."

Zac previously addressed Matthew's passing at the premiere of his film "The Iron Claw" in Dallas, Texas back in November. He told PEOPLE that he would love to play his "17 Again" co-star in a future biopic, after Matthew expressed he would want Zac to play him before his sudden passing on October 28. "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," the "Hairspray" star told the outlet. "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

