 

Glen Powell Wants His Next Project With Sydney Sweeney to 'Make Sense'

Cover Images/Janet Mayer
The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor admits he had so much 'fun' working with the 'Euphoria' star on 'Anyone But You', so they're currently looking for their next big project together.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Glen Powell is planning to work on another movie with Sydney Sweeney. The pair starred together in the hit romantic comedy "Anyone But You" and are looking to keep their partnership going by collaborating on a new picture.

Glen told Variety at the SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24, "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We're definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. It's been really wonderful to read a lot."

The 35-year-old actor added, "Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to."

Glen's next big role is in the tornado disaster film "Twisters", a sequel to the 1996 picture "Twister", and he is looking forward to the public being able to see the movie, which is being directed by Lee Isaac Chung and also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, when it is released this summer.

He said, "(I) met with Lee Isaac Chung and met with Daisy Edgar-Jones and had a great chemistry with Daisy and she's sensational and we just have such a great vibe in this movie. The movie, just the texture of it, the fun of it, the world, it's going to be a ride. It's really good. It's nuts."

"We have (Steven) Spielberg's and Chris Nolan's visual effects and special effects team, we have the best of the best in terms of department heads on this thing," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star further gushed. "And everybody has to work together and we're out in the middle of Oklahoma with big jet engines and wind machines and destroying towns. The movie is going to be spectacular."

