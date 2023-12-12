Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Instagram Celebrity

In a post-game PDA-filled picture, the 'Cardigan' songstress is seen planting a smooch on her NFL star beau's cheek after leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift stands by Travis Kelce through thick and thin. The 12-time Grammy Award winner has been a supportive girlfriend by attending his games and appeared to have consoled him following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, December 10.

In a photo shared by Travis' barber and good friend Patrick Regan on Monday, the "Anti-Hero" singer was seen giving her boyfriend a sweet kiss on the cheek. The 33-year-old was photographed planting a smooch on the NFL hunk's face as he held her close.

The football tight end grabbed onto one of Taylor's arms as she reached across his body to caress his face. He placed his other hand on the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's lower back as he pressed her body onto his.

Along with the picture, Patrick shared several other snaps taken on Sunday. One of them showed the barber trimming Travis' hair before the game. Another captured Taylor cheering on her boyfriend in the VIP suite.

"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav," the barber wrote in the caption. "I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game."

Following the Chiefs vs. Bills game, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand. The 34-year-old athlete looked a bit down as his girlfriend grabbed his hand and chatted with him following the 20-17 loss despite the home game and Taylor's support.

The pair were then headed to a Christmas-themed bar to hang out with fans. Trading her Kansas City Chiefs sweater for an all-black ensemble, the singer/songwriter happily posed with fans at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar while holding a drink. Travis was also all smiles while taking a picture with another fan at the bar, which is decorated with colorful lights and Christmas ornaments.

