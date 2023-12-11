Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The NFL commentator apologizes after mistakenly referring to the Grammy winner as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's 'wife' during the game which is attended by the singe.

AceShowbiz - Tony Romo apparently hears wedding bells for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The former football quarterback has accidentally called the pop superstar the NFL player's "wife" amid rumor of imminent proposal.

The CBS Sports analyst served as commentator during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, December 10 which was attended by the Grammy winner. As the camera focused on Travis during the game, it then transitioned to show Taylor smiling and sitting in the stands.

Upon seeing the singer in the audience, Tony said, "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience." The 43-year-old former NFL star quickly realized his mistake and corrected himself, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend."

"Not yet!" fellow commentator Jim Nantz quipped in response to Tony's blunder while laughing.

Taylor was once again at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for her sixth NFL game since dating Travis to cheer on her boyfriend. She was spotted in a VIP suite with his family and friends.

The "Lover" songstress wore a vintage red-and-black Chiefs sweatshirt from the '90s, crafted by local Kansas City retailer Westside Storey. She teamed the $250 retro style, which is no longer available on the store's website, with a black coat.

Earlier when she arrived at the stadium, the 33-year-old waved at fans who called out to her as she got on a golf cart to be driven into the venue. She was also seen posing with a fan before settling down to watch the game. Unfortunately, the nail-biting game ended with a loss for Travis' team despite his girlfriend's support.

Tony's blunder comes following report that Taylor is expecting proposal from her boyfriend on her upcoming birthday. For his girlfriend upcoming 34th birthday on December 13, Travis is allegedly planning "something special." A source told Life & Style, "He's arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them."

But that's not all as the source revealed that the athlete is also preparing "a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," where he may propose to his girlfriend. "There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose - that's what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" the source added.

