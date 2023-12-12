Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Instagram Music

The self-proclaimed black Barbie excites fans by announcing that she's taking her new album on the road with a massive tour titled 'Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj will make 2024 exciting for the Barbz. Just days after releasing her highly-anticipated studio album "Pink Friday Day", the self-proclaimed black Barbie announced that she's taking her new album on the road with a massive tour titled "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour".

Making use of her Instagram account, Nicki made the revelation of the thrilling news on Monday, December 11. "BARBZZZ!! It's time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!! Presale this week and tickets available FRIDAY link in bio," she wrote in the caption.

The "Barbie World" hitmaker is set to kick off her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" in Oakland, California on March 1 before making stops in major arenas in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago among others. Nicki will conclude her 28-date tour on June 7 in Berlin. Fans could expect to see Nicki transform the stage into Gag City, the hot pink, utopian metropolis featured in her new album's promotional materials.

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" will not be Nicki's only big project in 2024. In the middle of the tour, the "Super Freaky Girl" raptress will headline Rolling Loud California in Inglewood, California and Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 15 and April 7, respectively.

The big announcement came after Nicki released her fifth studio album "Pink Friday 2", which serves as a follow-up to 2010's "Pink Friday". The Trinidadian star's new record features collaborations with fellow big names such as Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole, Lil Wayne and more.

During an Instagram Live ahead of the release, the "Last Time I Saw You" spitter called "Pink Friday 2" an "incredible body of work that I am so proud of." She further explained, "This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far. I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that 'Pink Friday 2' the album is going to make people fall in love immediately."

