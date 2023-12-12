Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

TheNews2/Cover Images Celebrity

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor and the 'Give or Take' actress appear to have kept news about welcoming their second child together under tight wraps.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor and the "Give or Take" actress reportedly have welcomed their second child together, though they kept the happy news under tight wraps.

The 40-year-old actor and the 41-year-old actress have added a baby girl to their family of three, as reported by Page Six on Monday, December 11. However, the wedded couple has not made an official announcement about it yet.

The outlet also revealed that Adam had shared the news about Joanne giving birth to their second child with his co-workers. While practicing his opening monologue during a dress rehearsal for "Saturday Night Live", he reportedly stated, "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting." He went on to say, "So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

The exciting news was unveiled several months after it was reported that Adam and Joanne were expecting their second child. In February, she was caught on camera with an apparent baby bump, which was covered with a top, during a rare public outing with Adam.

In the pictures, which were published by Page Six, Joanne and Adam could be seen unloading their car in front of their apartment in New York City after a grocery run. He was seen taking a large white bag and a baby reclined bather from their car onto a cart. In the meantime, Joanne was carrying a big black leather tote bag.

At that time, Joanne kept herself warm in a light gray sweatshirt and a pair of body-fitted long black pants. She also donned a blue beanie, a pair of black glasses, colorful sneakers and short black socks. Meanwhile, Adam sported a long-sleeved top, a pair of black jeans, brown boots, black shades and a matching beanie.

Adam and Joanne started their romantic relationship after meeting at The Juilliard School back in the early 2000s. They held a wedding ceremony in June 2013. The notoriously private couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2016. However, they kept the news a secret until it got out two years later.

You can share this post!