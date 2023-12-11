 

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1
Parkwood Entertainment/Studio Ghibli
Movie

The concert film experiences a huge week 2 drop and loses the first spot despite a lack of major competition from new releases, while 'The Boy and the Heron' blasts to a record-breaking opening.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" has suffered a hard fall on its second weekend. After a promising debut on the post-Thanksgiving weekend, the movie stumbled hard at the North American box office with a huge drop of 77.1%.

The concert film starring and directed by Beyonce Knowles lost its first spot and fell off to No. 6 despite a lack of major competition from new releases. It added an estimated $5 million on its second weekend, bringing its domestic gross to $28 million so far.

With no new wide releases from major Hollywood studios, "The Boy and the Heron" easily steals the thunder. The Japanese movie from acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki blasts to No. 1 with an estimated $10.4 million.

The long-awaited animated fantasy from the director of "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" marks the first No. 1 in Miyazaki's decades-spanning career. It's also only the third anime to ever top the box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters and the first original anime to do so. It's additionally the first fully foreign production to land atop the domestic box office this year.

  Editors' Pick

"It's really a resounding statement for what animation can be," said Eric Beckman, founder and chief executive of GKIDS, the North American distributor for Studio Ghibli films. "American audiences have been ready for a lot more than what they've been getting, and I think this really points to that direction."

"The Boy and the Heron", which is playing in both subtitled and dubbed versions, has been hailed as one of the best films of the year. The English dub voice cast includes Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista and Mark Hamill.

Back to the chart, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is steady at No. 2 with approximately $9.4 million, dropping only 33.7% from last week. "Godzilla Minus One" follows at No. 3 with an estimated $8.3 million.

"Trolls Band Together" and "Wish" come at the fourth and fifth place respectively. Though the final numbers will only be released on Monday morning, the third "Trolls" movie appears to finish slightly ahead with an estimated $6.2 million, while the Disney offering bagged approximately $5.3 million on its third weekend.

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Dec. 08-10, 2023):

  1. "The Boy and the Heron" - $10.4 million
  2. "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" - $9.4 million
  3. "Godzilla Minus One" - $8.3 million
  4. "Trolls Band Together" - $6.2 million
  5. "Wish" - $5.3 million
  6. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" - $5 million
  7. "Napoleon" - $4.2 million
  8. "Waitress: The Musical" - $2.6 million
  9. "Animal" - $2.3 million
  10. "The Shift" - $2.2 million

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Tamar Braxton's Beau Jeremy Robinson Admits He's Accountable for Tommie Lee Drama
Related Posts
Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Bows at No. 1 on Slow Post-Thanksgiving Weekend

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Bows at No. 1 on Slow Post-Thanksgiving Weekend

Beyonce and Taylor Swift Stun in Glittery Gowns at 'Renaissance' London Premiere

Beyonce and Taylor Swift Stun in Glittery Gowns at 'Renaissance' London Premiere

Beyonce Under Fire for Screening 'Renaissance' Film in Israel Despite War

Beyonce Under Fire for Screening 'Renaissance' Film in Israel Despite War

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Barbra Streisand Too 'Lazy' to Make Acting Comeback
Movie

Barbra Streisand Too 'Lazy' to Make Acting Comeback

Halle Bailey 'Came Out Way Stronger' After 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey 'Came Out Way Stronger' After 'The Little Mermaid'

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them

George Clooney Directed 'Boys in the Boat' in Dressing Gown From Home After Contracting COVID

George Clooney Directed 'Boys in the Boat' in Dressing Gown From Home After Contracting COVID

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller Tie for Best Actor at 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller Tie for Best Actor at 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1

'Barbie' and 'Succession' Dominate 2024 Golden Globe Nominations With Nine Nods

'Barbie' and 'Succession' Dominate 2024 Golden Globe Nominations With Nine Nods

Tom Holland Dishes on How Benedict Cumberbatch Taught Him How to Cry on Cue

Tom Holland Dishes on How Benedict Cumberbatch Taught Him How to Cry on Cue

Zachary Levi Keen to See Shazam in 'Buddy-Comedy' Movie

Zachary Levi Keen to See Shazam in 'Buddy-Comedy' Movie