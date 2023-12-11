Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1

Parkwood Entertainment/Studio Ghibli Movie

The concert film experiences a huge week 2 drop and loses the first spot despite a lack of major competition from new releases, while 'The Boy and the Heron' blasts to a record-breaking opening.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" has suffered a hard fall on its second weekend. After a promising debut on the post-Thanksgiving weekend, the movie stumbled hard at the North American box office with a huge drop of 77.1%.

The concert film starring and directed by Beyonce Knowles lost its first spot and fell off to No. 6 despite a lack of major competition from new releases. It added an estimated $5 million on its second weekend, bringing its domestic gross to $28 million so far.

With no new wide releases from major Hollywood studios, "The Boy and the Heron" easily steals the thunder. The Japanese movie from acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki blasts to No. 1 with an estimated $10.4 million.

The long-awaited animated fantasy from the director of "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" marks the first No. 1 in Miyazaki's decades-spanning career. It's also only the third anime to ever top the box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters and the first original anime to do so. It's additionally the first fully foreign production to land atop the domestic box office this year.

"It's really a resounding statement for what animation can be," said Eric Beckman, founder and chief executive of GKIDS, the North American distributor for Studio Ghibli films. "American audiences have been ready for a lot more than what they've been getting, and I think this really points to that direction."

"The Boy and the Heron", which is playing in both subtitled and dubbed versions, has been hailed as one of the best films of the year. The English dub voice cast includes Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista and Mark Hamill.

Back to the chart, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is steady at No. 2 with approximately $9.4 million, dropping only 33.7% from last week. "Godzilla Minus One" follows at No. 3 with an estimated $8.3 million.

"Trolls Band Together" and "Wish" come at the fourth and fifth place respectively. Though the final numbers will only be released on Monday morning, the third "Trolls" movie appears to finish slightly ahead with an estimated $6.2 million, while the Disney offering bagged approximately $5.3 million on its third weekend.

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Dec. 08-10, 2023):

You can share this post!