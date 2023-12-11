Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Instagram Celebrity

The Yeezy architect leaves very little to the imagination as she arrives at a gallery in Miami with her equally eccentric husband, who opts to go shoeless and wears a scarf around his face.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori has not completely ditched her racy outfits. After uncharacteristically sporting a modest ensemble during her recent outing, the wife of Kanye West was back to his old self during her latest public appearance at Art Basel Miami with her husband.

The architectural designer pulled yet another jaw-dropping look when arriving at a gallery in Miami on Sunday, December 10. The 28-year-old left very little to the imagination as she nearly bared it all in a figure-hugging sheer nude bodysuit.

Bianca carried a huge white plush bear toy that partly covered her assets as she held it close to her chest. She added a furry hat on her head and a pair of clear heels to her X-rated look.

Ye opted for an equally eccentric look in a nearly all-white ensemble that consisted of a white scarf wrapped around his head. He also went shoeless, only wearing a pair of black socks. Despite their jaw-dropping outfits, the pair made a relatively low-key entrance alongside several security guards.

It appears that Kanye was at the Art Basel event to play his new music. A fair amount of the Atlanta native's tracks, including the new song sampling Backstreet Boys which he has been teasing, was played during what appears to be an impromptu listening event out at Art Basel, TMZ reports.

The Grammy winner wore the same outfit when he hit hotspot E11even on early Sunday morning without his wife. "He entered through a VIP entrance at around 2:30 A.M. and no one seemed to notice him," a source told Page Six.

The "Gold Digger" rapper was reportedly escorted to a back table inside the VIP section of the venue where he sat with his entourage for less than an hour before leaving. "He only stayed for 45 minutes," the insider said, adding that Ye was overheard saying Bianca "gave him an allotted amount of time he was allowed to stay out."

You can share this post!