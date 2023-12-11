 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Instagram
Celebrity

The Yeezy architect leaves very little to the imagination as she arrives at a gallery in Miami with her equally eccentric husband, who opts to go shoeless and wears a scarf around his face.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori has not completely ditched her racy outfits. After uncharacteristically sporting a modest ensemble during her recent outing, the wife of Kanye West was back to his old self during her latest public appearance at Art Basel Miami with her husband.

The architectural designer pulled yet another jaw-dropping look when arriving at a gallery in Miami on Sunday, December 10. The 28-year-old left very little to the imagination as she nearly bared it all in a figure-hugging sheer nude bodysuit.

Bianca carried a huge white plush bear toy that partly covered her assets as she held it close to her chest. She added a furry hat on her head and a pair of clear heels to her X-rated look.

  Editors' Pick

Ye opted for an equally eccentric look in a nearly all-white ensemble that consisted of a white scarf wrapped around his head. He also went shoeless, only wearing a pair of black socks. Despite their jaw-dropping outfits, the pair made a relatively low-key entrance alongside several security guards.

It appears that Kanye was at the Art Basel event to play his new music. A fair amount of the Atlanta native's tracks, including the new song sampling Backstreet Boys which he has been teasing, was played during what appears to be an impromptu listening event out at Art Basel, TMZ reports.

The Grammy winner wore the same outfit when he hit hotspot E11even on early Sunday morning without his wife. "He entered through a VIP entrance at around 2:30 A.M. and no one seemed to notice him," a source told Page Six.

The "Gold Digger" rapper was reportedly escorted to a back table inside the VIP section of the venue where he sat with his entourage for less than an hour before leaving. "He only stayed for 45 minutes," the insider said, adding that Ye was overheard saying Bianca "gave him an allotted amount of time he was allowed to stay out."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tamar Braxton's Beau Jeremy Robinson Admits He's Accountable for Tommie Lee Drama

Sia Supported by Fans After Admitting She Alters Her Look Due to Insecurities
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Racy Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Racy Look in New Outing

Kanye West Slammed for Alleged Bad Hygiene as He 'Looks Like He Smells Bad'

Kanye West Slammed for Alleged Bad Hygiene as He 'Looks Like He Smells Bad'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Taking Advantage of the Rapper

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Taking Advantage of the Rapper

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of 'Disrespecting' Middle Eastern Culture With Racy Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of 'Disrespecting' Middle Eastern Culture With Racy Outfits

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing