 
Avicii's Ex Emily Goldberg Passed Away at 34, Six Years After DJ's Tragic Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Emily Goldberg, who dated the DJ prior to his 2018 tragic death, once revealed that she had been battling cancer for much of 2022 and 2023.

  • May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Avicii's ex-girlfriend has passed away. Emily Goldberg, who dated the DJ prior to his 2018 tragic death, died at the age of 34 on April 3 in La Jolla, California, her obituary confirmed.

Emily's cause of death is unveiled to be a pulmonary embolism. It is a life-threatening condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs have been blocked by a blood clot.

Born on December 3, 1989, in Poway, California, Emily once revealed that she had been battling cancer for much of 2022 and 2023. In a May 2023 Instagram post, she penned, "I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free."

The said post included a Snapchat photo of herself seemingly laying in a hospital bed. On the top of the snap, she declared, "I lived b***h."

  Editors' Pick

Emily is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg, and brother Aaron Goldberg. It is unknown when she met her ex Avicii, but the two dated for two years before the latter died by suicide six years ago.

In the wake of the "Wake Me Up" producer's death, Emily shared a tribute to him on Instagram and the post remains on her page. " 'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me," she captioned the post. "I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend."

"Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real #ripavicii #avicii @avicii."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Avicii Detailed 'Extreme Pain' He Endured in Final Diary Before Taking His Own Life

Avicii Detailed 'Extreme Pain' He Endured in Final Diary Before Taking His Own Life

Avicii Saluted in Native Sweden by Having Stockholm Arena Named in His Honor

Avicii Saluted in Native Sweden by Having Stockholm Arena Named in His Honor

Avicii to Get Tribute Museum in Stockholm

Avicii to Get Tribute Museum in Stockholm

Avicii's Father Finds It Difficult to Say Suicide to Describe DJ's Tragic Death

Avicii's Father Finds It Difficult to Say Suicide to Describe DJ's Tragic Death

Latest News
Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'
  • May 14, 2024

Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store
  • May 14, 2024

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues
  • May 14, 2024

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
  • May 14, 2024

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'
  • May 14, 2024

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola
  • May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola