Avicii's Ex Emily Goldberg Passed Away at 34, Six Years After DJ's Tragic Death

Emily Goldberg, who dated the DJ prior to his 2018 tragic death, once revealed that she had been battling cancer for much of 2022 and 2023.

AceShowbiz - Avicii's ex-girlfriend has passed away. Emily Goldberg, who dated the DJ prior to his 2018 tragic death, died at the age of 34 on April 3 in La Jolla, California, her obituary confirmed.

Emily's cause of death is unveiled to be a pulmonary embolism. It is a life-threatening condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs have been blocked by a blood clot.

Born on December 3, 1989, in Poway, California, Emily once revealed that she had been battling cancer for much of 2022 and 2023. In a May 2023 Instagram post, she penned, "I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free."

The said post included a Snapchat photo of herself seemingly laying in a hospital bed. On the top of the snap, she declared, "I lived b***h."

Emily is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg, and brother Aaron Goldberg. It is unknown when she met her ex Avicii, but the two dated for two years before the latter died by suicide six years ago.

In the wake of the "Wake Me Up" producer's death, Emily shared a tribute to him on Instagram and the post remains on her page. " 'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me," she captioned the post. "I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend."

"Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real #ripavicii #avicii @avicii."