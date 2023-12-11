 

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance
Instagram
Music

After delivering 'Oh Santa! (Remix)' with the two fellow artists, the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer shares a photo featuring her, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker and the 'Spotlight' songstress.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey could not help but shower Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson with praise. One day after delivering a song with her fellow singers for a surprise performance, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer called the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker and the "Spotlight" songstress "Christmas angels."

On Sunday, December 10, Mariah made use of her Instagram page to voice her appreciation for Ariana and Jennifer for their Saturday night, December 9 performance on stage. In the caption of her new post, the 54-year-old exclaimed, "Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented, the Christmas angels @arianagrande @iamjhud join me on stage tonight @thegarden for our song 'Oh Santa! (Remix)'," adding a snowman, Christmas tree and red hearts emojis.

In the same post, Mariah uploaded a photo featuring herself, Ariana and Jennifer while delivering the song on stage. In the snap, Mariah could be seen singing while standing in between Ariana and Jennifer, who were looking at each other. Behind the three singers were dancers and a Christmas-themed background.

  Editors' Pick

During the Saturday concert, which was a part of her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, Mariah surprised her devotees by reuniting with Ariana and Jennifer to deliver their holiday collaboration "Oh Santa! (Remix)", which was released back in 2020. While taking the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York, she revealed that she had prepared an "unexpected, yet amazing" gift for the fans.

Mariah then invited the surprise guest stars to get on the stage as she excitedly stated, "You wouldn't believe it, but here we have JHud with Ari!" At one point, she praised Ariana and Jennifer's stylish looks for the night by saying, "Gorgeous."

For the gig, Mariah, Ariana and Jennifer looked in sync in their glittery mini dresses. Mariah opted to wear a sleeveless silver mini dress, a pair of matching high heels and several matching accessories. In contrast, Jennifer looked stunning in a long-sleeved black dress and over-the-head hairdo. Meanwhile, Ariana donned an off-the-shoulder red gown with a pair of matching gloves.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller Tie for Best Actor at 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1
Related Posts
Mariah Carey Dishes on Her Least Favorite Christmas Decorations

Mariah Carey Dishes on Her Least Favorite Christmas Decorations

Billboard Music Awards 2023: Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Festive Performance

Billboard Music Awards 2023: Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season With Festive Performance

Mariah Carey Sparks Split Rumors With Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey Sparks Split Rumors With Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey to Perform 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' at Billboard Music Awards Despite Lawsuit

Mariah Carey to Perform 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' at Billboard Music Awards Despite Lawsuit

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'
Music

Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Rebecca Ferguson Dumped Record Labels to Find Out How Much 'Exactly' She's Earning

Rebecca Ferguson Dumped Record Labels to Find Out How Much 'Exactly' She's Earning

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

ATEEZ Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL'

ATEEZ Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL'

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances