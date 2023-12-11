Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Instagram Music

After delivering 'Oh Santa! (Remix)' with the two fellow artists, the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer shares a photo featuring her, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker and the 'Spotlight' songstress.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey could not help but shower Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson with praise. One day after delivering a song with her fellow singers for a surprise performance, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer called the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker and the "Spotlight" songstress "Christmas angels."

On Sunday, December 10, Mariah made use of her Instagram page to voice her appreciation for Ariana and Jennifer for their Saturday night, December 9 performance on stage. In the caption of her new post, the 54-year-old exclaimed, "Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented, the Christmas angels @arianagrande @iamjhud join me on stage tonight @thegarden for our song 'Oh Santa! (Remix)'," adding a snowman, Christmas tree and red hearts emojis.

In the same post, Mariah uploaded a photo featuring herself, Ariana and Jennifer while delivering the song on stage. In the snap, Mariah could be seen singing while standing in between Ariana and Jennifer, who were looking at each other. Behind the three singers were dancers and a Christmas-themed background.

During the Saturday concert, which was a part of her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, Mariah surprised her devotees by reuniting with Ariana and Jennifer to deliver their holiday collaboration "Oh Santa! (Remix)", which was released back in 2020. While taking the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York, she revealed that she had prepared an "unexpected, yet amazing" gift for the fans.

Mariah then invited the surprise guest stars to get on the stage as she excitedly stated, "You wouldn't believe it, but here we have JHud with Ari!" At one point, she praised Ariana and Jennifer's stylish looks for the night by saying, "Gorgeous."

For the gig, Mariah, Ariana and Jennifer looked in sync in their glittery mini dresses. Mariah opted to wear a sleeveless silver mini dress, a pair of matching high heels and several matching accessories. In contrast, Jennifer looked stunning in a long-sleeved black dress and over-the-head hairdo. Meanwhile, Ariana donned an off-the-shoulder red gown with a pair of matching gloves.

