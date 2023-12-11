Emma Stone and Sandra Huller Tie for Best Actor at 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Searchlight Pictures/Les Films Pelleas Movie

Four actresses, including Rachel McAdams and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, take the acting prizes in the non-gendered categories, with 'The Zone of Interest' winning Best Picture.

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone was among winners at the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards. The actress shared the Leading Performances award with Sandra Huller for their roles in "Poor Things" and "Anatomy of a Fall" respectively.

Jonathan Glazer's historical drama loosely based on Martin Amis' 2014 novel of the same title, "The Zone of Interest" was the biggest winner at the annual award show, bagging the coveted prize of Best Picture. Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer" was selected as the runner-up. "The Zone of Interest", which won The Grand Prix winner at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, also took home the prize for Best Director, which was awarded to Glazer.

Also bagging three awards was "Anatomy of a Fall". Besides the Leading Performances award, it won Best Editing and Best Foreign Language awards. Meanwhile, the Supporting Performances category saw two other actresses sharing the prize, with Rachel McAdams being hailed for her role in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." and Da'Vine Joy Randolph being feted for her performance in "The Holdovers".

Other winners included "All of Us Strangers" (Best Screenplay), "Barbie" (Best Production Design) and "The Boy and the Heron" (Best Animation). The honorees, including the recipients of the New Generation Award (Celine Song), Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize (Wang Bing) and Career Achievement Award (Agnieszka Holland), will be celebrated at the annual banquet on January 13, 2024.

Los Angeles Film Critics Association's (LACFA) selections for the best works in film have often served as a barometer for the Academy Awards. Since 2000, only four Best Picture winners failed to garner an Oscar nod in the same category. "The Hurt Locker" (2009), "Spotlight" (2015), "Moonlight" (2016), "Parasite" (2019) and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022) were all selected as Best Picture by the organization before they went triumphant at the Academy Awards.

Full Winner List of the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards:

Best Picture: " The Zone of Interest " (A24)

" " (A24) Runner-up: "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer - " The Zone of Interest " (A24)

Jonathan Glazer - " " (A24) Runner-up: Yorgos Lanthimos - "Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)

Leading Performances: Sandra Huller , " Anatomy of a Fall " (Neon) and " The Zone of Interest " (A24); Emma Stone , " Poor Things " (Searchlight Pictures)

, " " (Neon) and " " (A24); , " " (Searchlight Pictures) Runners-up: Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers" (Searchlight Pictures); Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction" (MGM)

Best Screenplay: " All of Us Strangers " (Searchlight Pictures) - Andrew Haigh

" " (Searchlight Pictures) - Andrew Haigh Runner-up: "May December" (Netflix) - Samy Burch

Best Editing: " Anatomy of a Fall " (Neon) - Laurent Senechal

" " (Neon) - Laurent Senechal Runner-up: "All of Us Strangers" (Searchlight Pictures) - Jonathan Alberts

Best Production Design: " Barbie " (Warner Bros.) - Sarah Greenwood

" " (Warner Bros.) - Sarah Greenwood Runner-up: "Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures) - Shona Heath, James Price

Best Music Score: " The Zone of Interest " (A24) - Mica Levi (with special recognition of the contribution of sound designer Johnnie Burn)

" " (A24) - Mica Levi (with special recognition of the contribution of sound designer Johnnie Burn) Runner-up: "Barbie" (Warner Bros.) - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Best Foreign Language: "Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon) Runner-up:"Totem"

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: " Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troisgros " (Zipporah Films) - dir. Frederick Wiseman

" " (Zipporah Films) - dir. Frederick Wiseman Runner-up: "The Eternal Memory" (MTV Documentary Films)

Best Animation: " The Boy and the Heron " (GKids)

" " (GKids) Runner-up: "Robot Dreams" (Neon)

New Generation Award: Celine Song for "Past Lives" (A24)

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: "Youth (Spring)" - Wang Bing

Career Achievement Award: Agnieszka Holland

