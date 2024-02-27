 

Emma Stone 'Really Wanted to Puke' on Set of 'Poor Things' Due to This Reason

Searchlight Pictures
Movie

The 'La La Land' actress discusses some of the struggles she faced on set of her new movie as she remembers having to eat 60 Portuguese tarts during the filming.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone devoured 60 Portuguese tarts on the set of "Poor Things" and it made her "really want to puke." The 35-year-old actress is vying for an Oscar for her role as Bella - an infant in an adult's body who goes about discovering the world - and Emma has opened up about the challenges she faced on set - revealing scoffing sweet treats was even more difficult than filming the movie's sex scenes because they were so well co-ordinated.

She explained her struggle during a panel at the Celebration of the Nominees for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"The sexuality of Bella ... the way that that was going to be shot and how we were going to do it and our incredible intimacy coordinator and our closed sets and all of that," she explained. "In some ways, that was the easiest part because that was choreographed. Those were quick. We knew exactly what we were doing.

  Editors' Pick

"Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke," Emma went on to add. "Or her seeing death and decay for the first time, much more challenging than the nudity, which is the only thing people want to seem to ask me about."

Emma is nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for the role and she will face competition from Annette Bening ("Nyad"), Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Sandra Huller ("Anatomy of a Fall"), and Carey Mulligan ("Maestro").

The winner will be decided at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards which take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.

