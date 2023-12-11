 

Bryan Adams Unsure His Attempt to Help Amy Winehouse During Addiction Struggle Made Difference

Cover Images/Instagram/Jens Kalaene
Celebrity

More than a decade after the 'Back to Black' hitmaker died from accidental alcohol poisoning, the 'Heaven' singer reveals he 'tried to help' the songstress by flying her out to his villa in Mustique in 2007.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bryan Adams "tried to help" Amy Winehouse as she battled addiction. The 64-year-old singer recalled how he flew the "Back to Black" hitmaker, who died in July 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning aged just 27, out to his villa in Mustique in 2007, when she reportedly swallowed £2,000 worth of heroin wraps on the plane, but he is unsure if he was able to make a difference to her struggles as he knows she needed to want to change.

Bryan told The Sunday Times magazine, "Well, I tried to help. I met Amy when I photographed her and we became friends. So I invited her to spend the holidays with my family. Sure, I tried to help her but, you know, it's got to come from within."

"I really don't know what happened with Amy and it is so sad because she was so, so talented and I so admired her individuality massively. But did I make a difference? I don't know," the Canadian musician admitted.

The "Summer of '69" singer is happy with partner Alicia Grimaldi and their daughters Mirabella, 12, and Lula, 10, but he admitted he wishes he'd become a parent earlier. He said, "Life is good, I make music when I want and I tour when I want. But I really wish I'd been a dad in my 30s because they'd be in their 20s now and the dynamic would be different. To be honest I'm just grateful it happened at all."

Asked why he didn't have children in his 30s, he said, "Uh-oh. That's a different story. No, I wasn't scared, but it's not really something I can talk about."

Bryan has adapted his touring schedule to suit his family and enjoys taking his daughters on the road whenever he can. He said, "They came to South Africa a fortnight ago and Japan before that. I ask the headmaster's permission and we head somewhere interesting. It's so great for them - I want them to see the world."

