Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Shortly after being spotted hanging out with the retired NFL star, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model is pictured heading to a gym with her friend Riccardo Tisci.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk has stepped out with her pal Riccardo Tisci following her reunion with Tom Brady. Shortly after being spotted hanging out with the retired NFL player, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model showed off her toned abs and legs for a seemingly exercise together with the fashion designer.

On Saturday, December 9, the 37-year-old Russian beauty was caught on camera out and about with Riccardo in Miami, Florida. In pictures making their rounds online, the two friends could be seen walking next to each other while making their way to a gym.

For the day out, Irina showed off her flat abs in a white crop top that came with two short sleeves and a high neck design. She put on a leggy display in a pair of skin-tight black high-waisted shorts. While letting loose her long dark-colored hair, she accessorized herself with a silver cross necklace.

To match the black shorts, the model also donned a pair of black sunglasses, matching high Nike socks as well as black sneakers with matching laces. In addition, she was carrying what appeared to be a black jacket and a small bottle of water in one of her hands.

At one point, Irina took off the white tee and covered her chest with a black bra top. In one of the snaps, she covered her arms with an unzipped black jacket that had a hood and two long-sleeves. In the particular photo, she was holding a glass of drink.

The new sighting came a few hours after Irina was captured reuniting with Tom. On Friday night, December 8, Irina and the 46-year-old former NFL star were seen together at a gas station in Miami. She was pictured standing next to a car while he was sitting on the driver's seat.

Irina and Tom were romantically linked for the first time in July after attending a wedding in Sardinia, Italy. Over the following months, they hung out together in Los Angeles, London and New York. However, they never publicly confirmed their romance.

In October, it was reported that Irina and Tom's romance came to an end. On the reason why, a source told PEOPLE at the time, "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time. Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom."

Irina is a mother to daughter Lea, whom she welcomed with ex-partner Bradley Cooper back in 2017. In the meantime, Tom is a father to Jack, whom he has with actress Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

