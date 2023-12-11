 

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Shortly after being spotted hanging out with the retired NFL star, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model is pictured heading to a gym with her friend Riccardo Tisci.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk has stepped out with her pal Riccardo Tisci following her reunion with Tom Brady. Shortly after being spotted hanging out with the retired NFL player, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model showed off her toned abs and legs for a seemingly exercise together with the fashion designer.

On Saturday, December 9, the 37-year-old Russian beauty was caught on camera out and about with Riccardo in Miami, Florida. In pictures making their rounds online, the two friends could be seen walking next to each other while making their way to a gym.

For the day out, Irina showed off her flat abs in a white crop top that came with two short sleeves and a high neck design. She put on a leggy display in a pair of skin-tight black high-waisted shorts. While letting loose her long dark-colored hair, she accessorized herself with a silver cross necklace.

To match the black shorts, the model also donned a pair of black sunglasses, matching high Nike socks as well as black sneakers with matching laces. In addition, she was carrying what appeared to be a black jacket and a small bottle of water in one of her hands.

  Editors' Pick

At one point, Irina took off the white tee and covered her chest with a black bra top. In one of the snaps, she covered her arms with an unzipped black jacket that had a hood and two long-sleeves. In the particular photo, she was holding a glass of drink.

The new sighting came a few hours after Irina was captured reuniting with Tom. On Friday night, December 8, Irina and the 46-year-old former NFL star were seen together at a gas station in Miami. She was pictured standing next to a car while he was sitting on the driver's seat.

Irina and Tom were romantically linked for the first time in July after attending a wedding in Sardinia, Italy. Over the following months, they hung out together in Los Angeles, London and New York. However, they never publicly confirmed their romance.

In October, it was reported that Irina and Tom's romance came to an end. On the reason why, a source told PEOPLE at the time, "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time. Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom."

Irina is a mother to daughter Lea, whom she welcomed with ex-partner Bradley Cooper back in 2017. In the meantime, Tom is a father to Jack, whom he has with actress Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Offset Insists He Didn't 'Talk or Touch' Chrisean Rock After Blueface Accuses Them of Hooking Up
Related Posts
Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Slammed by Knicks Fans for Leaving Game Early

Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Slammed by Knicks Fans for Leaving Game Early

Irina Shayk Enjoys Fun Day Out With Daughter After Visiting Tom Brady's Apartment

Irina Shayk Enjoys Fun Day Out With Daughter After Visiting Tom Brady's Apartment

Irina Shayk Doesn't Keep Her Visit to Tom Brady's Apartment Secret for This Reason

Irina Shayk Doesn't Keep Her Visit to Tom Brady's Apartment Secret for This Reason

Irina Shayk Used to Hate Being Born as a Girl

Irina Shayk Used to Hate Being Born as a Girl

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing