Offset Insists He Didn't 'Talk or Touch' Chrisean Rock After Blueface Accuses Them of Hooking Up

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

Aside from the Migos star, Chrisean fires back at the 'Thotiana' rapper in several tweets, in which she accuses him of trying to 'crack' NLE Choppa's baby mama.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset has vehemently denied allegations leveled at him by Blueface. After being accused of sleeping with Chrisean Rock, the Migos star shut down the claims by declaring that he never "talk or touch" the femcee.

Blueface started the debacle after he wrote on X, (formerly Twitter), "Being tatted ona h*e is not a flex." The 31-year-old hip-hop artist added in the Sunday, December 10 post, "You literally f**ked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I'm tired of n****s looking at me while they f**king you get the rest of em gone asap please."

Catching wind of the post, Offset declared, "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!" The Los Angeles native then reportedly replied, "If the truth tears you down you living a shameful life and I feel bad for you cuz I ain't never gone lie on my d**k if I hit it ima admit it on SY."

Chrisean herself has fired back at Blueface. "You over there trynna crack NLE Choppa Baby Moma she dubbed you[.] You got no rizz my boy [cry laughing emoji]," she wrote, to which Blueface responded, "So you ain't f**k cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA…I'm making this up ?"

Chrisean also accused Blueface of watching gay porn. "Let's talk about how I saw Gay porn in your recent search history that's why I honestly got the cover up bro I hhad zesty n***a on my neck nothing wrong with being bisexual just let a b***h no before shhe fall inlove weirdo." She added in a separate tweet, "U just crashing out making up s**t."

Offset's wife, Cardi B, has yet to address the issue.

