Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

After defending her relationship with the record producer, the 'Wolves' singer is spotted stepping out with the 35-year-old musician without showing any PDA, which leads to the suspicion.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez may not be actually dating Benny Blanco despite her confirmation, her fans think. Some Selenators suspected that the singer/actress' relationship with the record producer is nothing but a PR stunt as she is gearing up to release her new album.

The speculation arose after the "Only Murders in the Building" star was spotted out with her new boyfriend recently. In footage which has just circulated online, the pair were seen walking side-by-side at what looks like a shopping mall or a convenience store.

Upon seeing the clip, people don't believe that Selena and Benny are really an item. "I think its PR and they are gonna announce their breakup after," one person commented on the video, which was posted on Instagram. Another weighed in, "This is so PR bc why/when do we ever get convenient store surveillance footage? it's so random."

A third pointed out, "They are not even holding hands. I'm still hoping this is a type of PR." A fourth similarly noted, "Not feeling the energy. not even holding hands." Someone else wrote, "Let's pray this is pr."

Another person is confused with the timeline of Selena's love relationship. "When she released Single Soon and in most of the promo interviews she said she'd been single for the last two years, and just few days ago she said it's been six months. I am so confused," the said user wondered.

Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny on Thursday, December 7 after a fan account posted a black-and-white picture that featured she cozying up with the 35-year-old musician. She replied to the post, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

The 31-year-old has defended her romantic relationship with Benny after fans took issue with the record producer allegedly shading Selena in the past by calling her a "cookie-cutter pop artist" while praising her ex Justin Bieber.

When one person slammed "corny" Selena for sticking by Benny despite the diss, the "Wolves" singer responded, "Lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." The former Disney darling also gushed over the musician, writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

Firing back at another user, she penned, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all."

On the same day, Selena debuted a new new accessory dedicated to her new boyfriend. She posted on her Instagram Story a picture of her left hand rocking a diamond "B" ring on her ring finger, with the letter seemingly representing her beau's initials.

Meanwhile, Benny has also publicly shown his love for Selena via social media. He left a flirty comment on his girlfriend's Instagram post on Saturday. He commented with a smile with heart eyes emoji underneath the photo dump featuring behind-the-scenes snaps of Selena's shooting a new campaign and a pic of her smiling at her fans through a car window.

