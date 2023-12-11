 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on 'Cozy' Date Night Amid On-and-Off Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on 'Cozy' Date Night Amid On-and-Off Relationship
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'Transformers' actress and the 'Rap Devil' spitter are caught getting 'cozy' at a comedy show in Los Angeles after it was reported that they have been struggling to repair their relationship.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly apparently are spending time together amid their on-and-off romance. A few days after it was reported that they have been struggling to repair their relationship, the "Transformers" actress and the "Rap Devil" rapper were spotted getting "cozy" on a date night.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source spilled that they caught the 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old musician together at a Puppet Up! comedy show, which took place in Los Angeles. According to the source, they were having a blast during their "cozy" outing.

The source went on to reveal that the night out "seemed like a date night." Throughout the show, the "Expend4bles" actress and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, reportedly "sat in the back for the entire show and were cozy."

Megan and MGK were seen hanging out together a few days after it was reported that they are still doing what it takes to fix their relationship. Earlier in December, an insider told Us Weekly, "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."

  Editors' Pick

"They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways," the insider further said. "They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it's been a struggle."

Offering more information about Megan and MGK's romance was another source, who spilled to PEOPLE that the famous stars "had yet another big fight." The source continued, "It's always the same thing," before explaining, "they have severe trust issues in the relationship. It's been rough, but [they're] still trying to work through it."

Megan and MGK appeared to have confirmed their relationship back in June 2020 after being spotted sharing a kiss. The two got engaged in January 2022 after he proposed to her. Since then, they have appeared together on several public events, including the Grammys in February 2023.

Later on, the two sparked split rumors after Megan removed her photos with MGK from her Instagram page. In March 2023, she apparently ditched her engagement ring when she arrived at the afterparty of Vanity Fair Oscar alone.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance
Related Posts
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Struggling to Repair Their Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Struggling to Repair Their Relationship

Megan Fox Hopes Her Sons Grow Up to Be Unlike Any of Her Exes

Megan Fox Hopes Her Sons Grow Up to Be Unlike Any of Her Exes

Megan Fox Stayed Away From Fashion Amid Struggle With Fame

Megan Fox Stayed Away From Fashion Amid Struggle With Fame

Megan Fox Analyzes Her Struggles to Conceive After Suffering Ectopic Pregnancy

Megan Fox Analyzes Her Struggles to Conceive After Suffering Ectopic Pregnancy

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing