Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on 'Cozy' Date Night Amid On-and-Off Relationship

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly apparently are spending time together amid their on-and-off romance. A few days after it was reported that they have been struggling to repair their relationship, the "Transformers" actress and the "Rap Devil" rapper were spotted getting "cozy" on a date night.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source spilled that they caught the 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old musician together at a Puppet Up! comedy show, which took place in Los Angeles. According to the source, they were having a blast during their "cozy" outing.

The source went on to reveal that the night out "seemed like a date night." Throughout the show, the "Expend4bles" actress and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, reportedly "sat in the back for the entire show and were cozy."

Megan and MGK were seen hanging out together a few days after it was reported that they are still doing what it takes to fix their relationship. Earlier in December, an insider told Us Weekly, "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."

"They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways," the insider further said. "They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it's been a struggle."

Offering more information about Megan and MGK's romance was another source, who spilled to PEOPLE that the famous stars "had yet another big fight." The source continued, "It's always the same thing," before explaining, "they have severe trust issues in the relationship. It's been rough, but [they're] still trying to work through it."

Megan and MGK appeared to have confirmed their relationship back in June 2020 after being spotted sharing a kiss. The two got engaged in January 2022 after he proposed to her. Since then, they have appeared together on several public events, including the Grammys in February 2023.

Later on, the two sparked split rumors after Megan removed her photos with MGK from her Instagram page. In March 2023, she apparently ditched her engagement ring when she arrived at the afterparty of Vanity Fair Oscar alone.

