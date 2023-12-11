 

Kid Cudi Filled With 'Immense Joy' After Receiving Honorary Master's Degree in Fashion Design

Kid Cudi Filled With 'Immense Joy' After Receiving Honorary Master's Degree in Fashion Design
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)' rapper, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, celebrates the special moment by sharing photos and a video of him and his mother from the ceremony.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi couldn't be more grateful for his latest achievement. After he was awarded an honorary master's degree in fashion design from Istituto Marangoni Miami, the "Day 'n' Nite" spitter gushed about being filled with "immense joy."

The 39-year-old, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, celebrated the special moment by sharing photos and a video of him and his mother from the ceremony. He kicked off his caption, "Today was a really special day. Man, words cant really express how I felt/feel now in this moment. Im happy, I feel complete, accomplished, validated, all the things that bring immense joy."

"My mom sharing this moment w me was everything. She got emotional, and it was such a special memory we'll have together forever. I never walked across any stage," he added. "I got my GED in high school and only did a year of college. My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought id never do. And it was beautiful."

"Thank you to @istitutomarangoni_miami , the wholE staff/faculty and ESPECIALLY the STUDENTS (THE FUTURE!!) for welcoming me and my family and friends w open arms and blessing me w this prestigious honor," the emcee continued. "I had such a wonderful time meeting you all!! I send u all my love and I will be back very very soon. We gotta keep building!!! Elevate!!! Holy f**k I got my masters. Til next time. Peace and MAD love, Scott #membersoftherage."

  Editors' Pick

The "Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)" rapper is currently working on his memoir. In March, he told his fans, "So right now, I'm working on my memoir and I have about four or five chapters so far and I touched on a lot... I talked about a lot of s**t that y'all have no idea and stuff that you've never heard about. My upbringing, you know, how I got started with music and even how I got interested in acting."

"This book is gonna be something I hope inspires people," he further elaborated. "Anybody that has a dream or wants to do anything, especially those kids in those small towns somewhere in the United States or anywhere outside the world, in another country, that just wants to do something great with their lives. This book is gonna give you that push."

"This book is definitely gonna continue the same formula I started with the music and hopefully it'll be something you can keep with you and something that can guide you and give you some inspiration and some hope," Cudi continued. "Hopefully, this is gonna be out next year sometime. Next fall? Maybe? So I'll keep you guys posted on the progress."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kodak Black Released on Bond After Pleading Not Guilty to Gun Charge and Drug Possession

Mama June's Daughter Anna Lost Battle With Cancer at 29
Related Posts
Kid Cudi Sets Record Straight on Timothee Chalamet Fallout Rumors

Kid Cudi Sets Record Straight on Timothee Chalamet Fallout Rumors

Kid Cudi Mourns Death of His Grandma

Kid Cudi Mourns Death of His Grandma

Kid Cudi Lashes Out at 'Lame' Critics Who Question His Sexuality

Kid Cudi Lashes Out at 'Lame' Critics Who Question His Sexuality

Kid Cudi Defends His 'Silly Goofy Self' After Being Trolled for 'Poopy Pants' Tweet

Kid Cudi Defends His 'Silly Goofy Self' After Being Trolled for 'Poopy Pants' Tweet

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing