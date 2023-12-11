Kid Cudi Filled With 'Immense Joy' After Receiving Honorary Master's Degree in Fashion Design

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)' rapper, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, celebrates the special moment by sharing photos and a video of him and his mother from the ceremony.



AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi couldn't be more grateful for his latest achievement. After he was awarded an honorary master's degree in fashion design from Istituto Marangoni Miami, the "Day 'n' Nite" spitter gushed about being filled with "immense joy."

The 39-year-old, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, celebrated the special moment by sharing photos and a video of him and his mother from the ceremony. He kicked off his caption, "Today was a really special day. Man, words cant really express how I felt/feel now in this moment. Im happy, I feel complete, accomplished, validated, all the things that bring immense joy."

"My mom sharing this moment w me was everything. She got emotional, and it was such a special memory we'll have together forever. I never walked across any stage," he added. "I got my GED in high school and only did a year of college. My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought id never do. And it was beautiful."

"Thank you to @istitutomarangoni_miami , the wholE staff/faculty and ESPECIALLY the STUDENTS (THE FUTURE!!) for welcoming me and my family and friends w open arms and blessing me w this prestigious honor," the emcee continued. "I had such a wonderful time meeting you all!! I send u all my love and I will be back very very soon. We gotta keep building!!! Elevate!!! Holy f**k I got my masters. Til next time. Peace and MAD love, Scott #membersoftherage."

The "Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)" rapper is currently working on his memoir. In March, he told his fans, "So right now, I'm working on my memoir and I have about four or five chapters so far and I touched on a lot... I talked about a lot of s**t that y'all have no idea and stuff that you've never heard about. My upbringing, you know, how I got started with music and even how I got interested in acting."

"This book is gonna be something I hope inspires people," he further elaborated. "Anybody that has a dream or wants to do anything, especially those kids in those small towns somewhere in the United States or anywhere outside the world, in another country, that just wants to do something great with their lives. This book is gonna give you that push."

"This book is definitely gonna continue the same formula I started with the music and hopefully it'll be something you can keep with you and something that can guide you and give you some inspiration and some hope," Cudi continued. "Hopefully, this is gonna be out next year sometime. Next fall? Maybe? So I'll keep you guys posted on the progress."

