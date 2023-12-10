 

Chris Evert Has Surgery After She's Diagnosed With Cancer for Second Time

Chris Evert Has Surgery After She's Diagnosed With Cancer for Second Time
The former Tennis No. 1 player feels 'lucky' as she is currently undergoing chemotherapy following a 'robotic surgery' after she found out her cancer returned.

AceShowbiz - Chris Evert has discovered she has cancer for a second time. The 68-year-old tennis star - who became the world's number one player in the 1970s and has since become a TV commentator - was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022 and announced earlier this year that she was in remission.

In a statement released via ESPN, Chris has since revealed that her cancer has returned "in the same pelvic region" and she is undergoing treatment again. "Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back," she said.

"While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy. I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season."

Chris explained that her diagnosis and treatment will rule her out of ESPN's coverage of the Australian Open but insisted she will be back to work as soon as possible. She added, "I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!"

The sporting champion - who underwent a "preventive hysterectomy" in December 2021 after her sister Jeanne died from the same type of cancer in February 2020 - previously explained how her initial diagnosis had left her "in a daze."

She told ESPN, "I was in a daze. I just couldn't believe it. I had been working out, doing CrossFit, playing tennis. I didn't feel anything different. When I go into chemo, Jeanne is my inspiration, I'll be thinking of her. And she'll get me through it."

