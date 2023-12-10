 

Stephen Fry Left With Multiple Broken Bones After Falling Off Stage

Stephen Fry Left With Multiple Broken Bones After Falling Off Stage
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Wilde' actor has shared details of the accident that left him with severe injuries after taking a stage at an event in London earlier this year.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stephen Fry injured his leg, pelvis and several ribs after falling off the stage at London's The O2. The 66-year-old actor was a speaker at CogX Festival in September when he took a tumble as he left the stage and suffered horrific injuries.

"I was doing an event at the O2 arena. I did my hour after delivering this lecture, turned to go off stage and didn't notice I was walking off a part stage where there was nothing but a six-foot drop onto concrete," he said to Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio Two.

"I broke my right leg in a couple of places, my pelvis in four places and a bunch of ribs. I'm now fine. I'm now without a stick. It's been fine so far but I feel slightly self-conscious without the stick. The cane, more than helping me walk, is a flag to everyone around. I live in London where the pavements are absolutely packed. So [this time of year] you get slightly nervous with people stopping to take pictures of lights, or the [pavement] is slightly slippy."

Fry was treated at Queen Elizabeth Woolwich hospital and revealed his injuries were so severe that he was offered painkiller Oxycontin after the accident. He said, "[It's] not a famous hospital but doing extraordinary work every day. They were brilliant to me. They are under a huge amount of pressure but they delivered everything I could have possibly wanted."

"The first night they took me to hospital, the nurse brought out this little pot with pills in and I asked what they were. She said that's Zolpidem to help you sleep, this is this, and this one is for your pain. It's called Oxycontin."

  Editors' Pick

"I said what? That's the highly addictive opioid drug that is basically behind the opioid crisis. So I said no, I don't think I should have that. Anyway the next morning, the surgeon comes round and said oh you've been refusing the pain killing. And I said it was very kind of you, but I'll put up with a bit more pain."

"He said you misunderstand I didn't prescribe it for your sake at all, I prescribed it for the sake of the NHS. He said [there are] two scenarios, one you don't take this pain killer which is the best pain killer yet to be devised for the kind of pain you are in. For six or seven weeks, you'll lie without being able to move and what will happen to your muscles is pretty sorry, and your recovery will be months and months."

"Scenario two, you take the pill and probably tomorrow afternoon I'll send round a couple of burly physios who will get you on your feet, put you in crutches and you'll shuffle in some pain for about five minutes and then be anxious to get back to bed, but the next day a few more shuffles, the next day a step or two, you will sit in a chair for half the day and feel a little more human and you will have reduced your recuperation time massively."

"So, these pills are not just for your comfort they are there to speed up your recovery to save the NHS money."

And, Fry revealed that despite his injuries he feels lucky that it wasn't more serious. He said, "The person treating me told me he was treating a patient who had fallen on the same day as me, half the distance, and would never walk again. So I really praise my lucky stars. If it had been the spine or the skull who knows."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jada Pinkett Smith Won't Divorce Will Smith Even If They Find New Love

Chris Evert Has Surgery After She's Diagnosed With Cancer for Second Time
Related Posts
Stephen Fry Insists Candy Cigarettes Were to Blame for His Addictions

Stephen Fry Insists Candy Cigarettes Were to Blame for His Addictions

Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Falling From 6ft-High Stage

Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Falling From 6ft-High Stage

Stephen Fry Evacuated From Hotel Room in Middle of Night While in Ukraine Following Missile Alert

Stephen Fry Evacuated From Hotel Room in Middle of Night While in Ukraine Following Missile Alert

Stephen Fry Regrets Not Pursuing Opportunities to Have Children With Husband

Stephen Fry Regrets Not Pursuing Opportunities to Have Children With Husband

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing