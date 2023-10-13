Timothee Chalamet Stands Up to Bullies in New 'Wonka' Trailer

Movie

In the face of adversity, including threats from rival chocolatiers, Chalamet's Will Wonka is more determined to hold on to his dream and 'change the world.'

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. Pictures takes everyone into the imaginary world of Roald Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in the new trailer of "Wonka". Unleashed on Thursday, October 12, the video shows how Timothee Chalamet's titular character turns his creative ideas into a brilliant invention that would "change the world."

It starts with his chocolate maker that makes The Chocolate Cartel which has been ruling the town feels threatened. Using a little bit of violence, they try to send "a message" to Willy Wonka to not sell chocolate again.

But Wonka is urged by Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa to "stand up to those bullies" and "give 'em the ol' one-two." Inspired by his mother's advice to hold on to his "dream," he strengthens his resolve and spreads more happiness with his chocolate.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter", "Gravity", "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington", and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

Starring Timothee Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time-proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

The cast includes Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

The musical fantasy film is set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, just in time for Christmas.

