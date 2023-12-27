'Wonka' Director Reveals How He Celebrated Last Day on Set With Timothee Chalamet

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Paul King recalls his last day on the set of the 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' prequel and what he did after wrapping up filming with his lead actor.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul King and Timothee Chalamet had a very "expensive" hug after shooting the final scene for "Wonka". The 45-year-old filmmaker had donned "nice clothes" to mark the last day of filming on the movie, but the scene in question saw the 27-year-old actor and his co-star Calah Lane (Noodle) trapped in a vat of chocolate, which even left the director in a sticky mess.

"That was the last scene we filmed with them. Even though I'd put on nice clothes for our last day, I gave them a big hug. And I regretted it because I got chocolate all over my very nice shoes. So it was an expensive choice. But I felt that the hug was worth it. But yes, the last shot was them swirling around in this chocolate - and very tasty it was too," he told SFX magazine.

Paul admitted he had no idea how the cast got cleaned up after the scene - but he'd have simply "turned a fire hose" on them. Asked what happened after he yelled "cut" on the scene, he said, "I imagine they get hosed down."

"Do you know, I was not involved in the showering of any of our actors. I don't know why. I had other things to attend to. I'd have just turned a fire hose on them and got them out of there. That's why I wasn't responsible."

During filming, there were weekly tastings for the chocolate used in the movie and Paul never missed a session. He laughed, "I never missed one of those, that was very, very important to attend."

"I liked the idea that this was almost a film of the seven first great chocolates that Willy Wonka made. Each chocolate has a different chapter of the story to itself and a different mood of what he's able to achieve with it."

