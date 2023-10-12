 

Justin Bieber Ripped After Posting and Deleting Israel Support Post Featuring Gaza Pic

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages/thecelebrityfinder
Celebrity

The 'Peaches' hitmaker is dragged after fans notice that he shares a picture of a destroyed building in Gaza in his post supporting Israel following Hamas attacks.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber sparked online backlash after posting and deleting an Instagram post in which he showed support for Israel following Hamas attacks. The "Sorry" hitmaker was dragged after fans noticed that the picture featured in the post actually showed destruction in Gaza.

On Wednesday, October 11, Justin reshared an Instagram post supporting Israel to his 293 million Instagram followers. The post had the words "PRAYING FOR ISRAEL" written over an Associated Press photo depicting a destroyed building in Gaza.

The post, however, didn't stay long on his Story as he quickly took it down seemingly after noticing the error. The Canadian pop star later replaced it with another slide containing the same message while adding a heartbroken emoji.

  Editors' Pick

Even though Justin had removed the initial post, it was apparently too late as Internet users caught wind of the mishap. "Celebs are so out of touch it's actually embarrassing man," someone criticized the "Love Yourself" crooner.

"Another example of celebrities knowing absolutely nothing and reposting the first thing they see," another added. "Just embarrassing. If you don't know what you're talking about, then don't talk at all. And didn't he say just yesterday that he wasn't going to pick sides and look what he's doing now… picking the wrong side while he's at it too…. Smh," one other echoed the sentiment.

"Giving me 'idk whats going on but i just wanna be apart of it' vibes," another critic suggested. Meanwhile, someone else noted, "Instead of rushing to post online, maybe take a few minutes to actually learn what is happening. Especially when you have millions of fans."

Prior to making the error, Justin shared a statement about the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. "Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. Im pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To vilianize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I'm not interested in choosing sides, but i am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us," the husband of Hailey Baldwin wrote on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Justin wasn't the only celebrity who was caught on using a Gaza picture to support Israel. Jamie Lee Curtis previously landed in hot water after sharing a photo of several Palestinian children looking terrified while staring missiles in the sky. "Terror from the skies," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress captioned the Saturday, October 7 post, adding an Israel flag. The Oscar-winning actress eventually removed the controversial post.

