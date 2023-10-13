Reba McEntire Hilariously Blames Taylor Swift for Losing Her 'Crush' on Travis Kelce

Instagram/Startraksphoto.com Celebrity

When promoting her new book, the judge of 'The Voice' reveals that she is 'devastated' by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's alleged romance with the 'All Too Well' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire hilariously blamed Taylor Swift for losing her "crush" on Travis Kelce. In a new interview, the judge of "The Voice" gave her responses to the "All Too Well" hitmaker and the NFL player's alleged romance.

Speaking to TODAY.com on Thursday, October 12, the 68-year-old singer jokingly said, "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him." She went on to state, "Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her. I was so devastated." She further joked that Travis is her "boyfriend that cheated on" her.

Reba, who is in a romantic relationship with actor Rex Linn, revealed that Rex has no problem with her having a crush on Travis. "Isn't that sad?" she said. She further admitted that she commented on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's appearance during his previous game. "[Rex and I] were watching [Travis] play because I love the Chiefs and I love [Patrick Mahomes], and I'd say, 'Oh, he's so cute. Oh, he's so cute.' "

Instead of getting jealous, Reba, who conducted the interview to promote her new book titled "Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots", unveiled that Rex even teased her about her crush on Travis amid his romance rumors with Taylor. She recounted, "When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, 'Your boyfriend's got another girlfriend.' I said, 'Rub it in.' "

Reba, who has been in a relationship with Rex since 2020, has talked about her love life with the actor. In her new book, via Us Weekly, she gushed, "He's the first person I talk to when I get up each morning and the last person I talk to before I go to sleep each night. I'm having fun being in love again. Romantic relationships should be fun, I don't care how old you are."

As for Taylor and Travis, the two have not confirmed their relationship status yet. However, she showed her support for him by attending his NFL games several times. On September 24, she sat next to his mother Donna Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Meanwhile, On October 1, Taylor watched the Chiefs vs. the New York Jets game at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy. Most recently, she cheered on Travis with his mom Donna during his team's game against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, October 12.

