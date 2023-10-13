 

Taylor Swift Back to Arrowhead Stadium to Watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game vs. Broncos

Startraksphoto.com/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Blank Space' songstress is seen getting chummy with her rumored boyfriend's mother Donna Kelce while sitting in the suite, one day after attending the premiere of her new concert film in Los Angeles.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is back to Arrowhead Stadium. The country-turned-pop superstar has traveled all the way from Los Angeles to Kansas City to watch her third Kansas City Chiefs game in support of her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

On Thursday night, October 12, the 33-year-old singer/actress was spotted arriving at Arrowhead, where she was sitting next to Travis' mother Donna Kelce. It's the same suite Taylor was in the first time she watched Travis and the Chiefs play amid their dating rumors.

The Grammy winner was seen getting chummy with Donna, whispering in Donna's ear and sharing a laugh with her. She appeared to be giving Donna one of her famous friendship bracelets, which her fans have been trading during her "Eras Tour".

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker was clearly absorbed in the game, shouting and getting up from her seat during some crucial moments for the Chiefs. Keeping it casual but stylish, she wore a $112 Erin Andrews jacket over a black tank top and skirt. She finished off her look with a gold necklace, black boots and a ponytail.

It was reported that Taylor was heading to Kansas City on Wednesday night, shortly after attending the premiere of her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie in Hollywood. She shut down The Grove and made a surprise appearance, much to the delight of over 2,000 Swifties who were invited to the special screening.

Making the night starrier, Beyonce Knowles showed up at the premiere. The two A-list stars posed together on the red carpet, radiating grace and elegance in their different styles as they smiled for the cameras.

Gushing over Bey's support, Taylor wrote on Instagram after the premiere, "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence." She also shared a reel of her and the "Lemonade" singer inside the cinema with a themed popcorn bucket.

"The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility," she added. "She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

