Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis Among 700 Hollywood Figures Showing Support for Israel in Open Letter

The 'Wonder Woman' actress and the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress, along with hundreds of other stars, sign an open letter demanding safe return of hostages in Gaza.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot and Jamie Lee Curtis are two stars among 700 other Hollywood figures who show their support for Israel. Following a surprise attack in Israel, the "Wonder Woman" actress and the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress publicly declared that they are in solidarity with the country and its people.

Gal and Jamie, who are 38 years old and 64 years old respectively, reportedly contributed to the open letter which was released by nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace. They signed the letter to denounce Hamas and ask hostages, who are being held in Gaza, to be returned safely. Moreover, the letter also encourages people to refrain others from spreading war-related falsehoods.

In addition to the two actresses, other Hollywood stars voiced their support through the same open letter. Among them were Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld, Debra Messing and Ryan Murphy. Furthermore, Greg Berlanti, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz, Mark Hamill, Howie Mandel and Bella Thorne as well as Antoine Fuqua also signed the letter.

The open letter came after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday morning, October 7, causing at least 1.200 people killed. In addition, more than 100 civilians were kidnapped and held hostage in Gaza.

In the wake of the attack, Creative Community for Peace issued a statement. "In addition to the 1,200+ Israelis murdered, citizens from the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Thailand, Nepal, Russia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Germany, Philippines, Chile, Brazil, Italy, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Ireland have been identified as either missing or killed," it read.

A number of famous stars have given their responses to the matter, including Gal. "I stand with Israel you should too.The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" she penned via Instagram on the same day of the attack. On Monday, October 9, she wrote in a follow-up post, "Israel is under attack and we need your support!"

Not stopping there, the Israeli-born actress also said in a statement, "My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered." She added, "I'm praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas' terrorism and brutality. And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people."

Giving a similar yet different take was Jamie who showed her support for Israel on her own Instagram account. The Oscar-winning actress released a photo of some children who appeared terrified while staring missiles in the sky. Over it, she penned, "Terror from the skies," adding an Israel flag emoji. However, she later removed the Saturday, October 7 post after being bombarded with backlash.

