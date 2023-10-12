Beyonce Shows Up at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere in Hollywood

Instagram Movie

Fans are in awe of the friendly display put on by the two superstars as they pose together on the red carper of the 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - It's a double dose of star power at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour". On Wednesday, October 11, Taylor Swift surprised Swifties by attending the event at The Grove in Los Angeles, but the surprise didn't stop there. Later that night, Beyonce Knowles also attended the premiere, much to fans' delight.

Being a supportive colleague, Queen Bey showed up in person at the outdoor mall and posed with the pop superstar on the red carpet, creating an iconic moment in showbiz. Both of them radiated grace and elegance in their different styles as they smiled for the cameras.

Bey rocked a futuristic look in a black body suit and metallic chest plate that accentuated her curves. She added mirrored shades as she styled her long sleek hair in a high ponytail. The R&B diva kept her accessory to a minimum while she completed her look with a pair of black boots.

As for Taylor, she rocked a blue billowing dress. She wore the $12,000 tanzanite strapless floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown with a necklace while her hair was styled in curls and she sported her iconic red lips.

After seeing a rare photo of Beyonce and Taylor together, social media users couldn't help but gush over the iconic moment. "Two Queens that was told they couldn't, now look at them," one person remarked. Another claimed, "2 Greats in their own lane."

"Two women who put on both AMAZINGGGGG tours and killed it ! this is iconic in my opinion frfr," a third declared. Another fan said, "But y'all was tryna put them against each other so baddd.. Bey said lemme find a baby sitter and go support Tay Tay," while someone else praised Bey as writing, "Bey is such a lady… supporting!"

Taylor headed to the premiere after announcing that the release of the "Eras Tour" concert film would be moved up one day. "Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW," she posted on Instagram on Wednesday. "We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend," she further informed her followers.

At the premiere, the 33-year-old posed on the red carpet with her dancers and crew. She also took pictures with fans before taking her seat inside one of 14 sold-out screening rooms inside the outdoor mall's AMC movie theater.

"The fans went crazy the second she arrived, screaming and chanting her name," an eyewitness told Daily Mail of fans' reaction. "Taylor was in really high spirits and was so thrilled to see so many of her fans turn out for the night. She looked like she was having the best time ever."

