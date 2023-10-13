 

Joe Jonas Files to Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers member makes his filing after he and his ex reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three, following a three-day mediation.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas will handle his divorce from Sophie Turner in private. The one-third of Jonas Brothers reportedly filed to dismiss a petition for dissolution in Miami after he and his estranged wife settled their custody battle.

The 34-year-old submitted his filing on Wednesday, October 11. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the DNCE frontman and his ex reached "various agreements" and plan to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues."

Joe and Sophie reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three, after spending three days of mediation last week. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement states that the children will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the U.S.

The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2. The estranged pair have been asked to "submit a status report letter," detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7."

Prior to that, the exes agreed to temporarily keep their daughters in N.Y.C. According to the interim consent filed in New York, the two are ordered to keep their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, including New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage. She then launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the U.K. However, Joe claimed that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

