 

Hollywood Studios Accused of 'Bully Tactics' by SAG After Negotiations Failed

Hollywood Studios Accused of 'Bully Tactics' by SAG After Negotiations Failed
Instagram
Movie

Actors are urged to continue the ongoing strike as SAG express 'profound disappointment' after both the organization and studios failed to reach agreement amid dispute.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Hollywood actors strike still continues after talks broke down this week. Negotiations had been in the works between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers with both sides looking to find an acceptable resolution, but AMPTP has claimed the gap between their respective positions is "too great."

The Screen Actors Guild has accused the studios of "bully tactics" and insisted the studios walked away after refusing to counter their latest offer, according to Variety. Expressing its "profound disappointment" with the development, the organisation urged members to continue to attend picket lines.

At the moment, neither side can agree on the union's proposed share of streaming revenue, with the the AMPTP claiming it would cost $800 million a year while SAG-AFTRA insists that number has been exaggerated by 60 percent.

The union told its members, "We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began."

"These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them."

  Editors' Pick

The union is calling for a share of streaming revenue for all covered shows - including made-for-streaming projects as well as films and TV series licensed from other platforms - which would be a big step beyond the Writers Guild of America's newly won success-based bonus.

In a statement, AMPTP said, "SAG-AFTRA's current offer included what it characterized as a viewership bonus that, by itself, would cost more than $800 million per year – which would create an untenable economic burden. SAG-AFTRA presented few, if any, moves on the numerous remaining open items."

The union claims it has actually made "big, meaningful" counters and transformed the proposal, instead accusing the studios of trying to weaken its members' resolve with allegedly misleading information.

They added, "The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA - putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators. But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled."

While SAG-AFTRA has called for an 11 percent increase in minimum rates in line with inflation, the AMPTP wants to go with the same agreement given to both the WGA and Directors Guild of America, which is five percent followed by increases of four and 3.5 percent.

The organisation continued, "After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alicia Silverstone Lands Lead Role in Erotic Movie 'The Bird and the Bee'

Joe Jonas Files to Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner
Related Posts
Warner Bros. Discovery Save Over $100 Million Due to Hollywood Strike

Warner Bros. Discovery Save Over $100 Million Due to Hollywood Strike

Latest News
New 'Suits' Series in the Works After the Original's Streaming Success
  • Oct 13, 2023

New 'Suits' Series in the Works After the Original's Streaming Success

Reba McEntire Hilariously Blames Taylor Swift for Losing Her 'Crush' on Travis Kelce
  • Oct 13, 2023

Reba McEntire Hilariously Blames Taylor Swift for Losing Her 'Crush' on Travis Kelce

Hollywood Studios Accused of 'Bully Tactics' by SAG After Negotiations Failed
  • Oct 13, 2023

Hollywood Studios Accused of 'Bully Tactics' by SAG After Negotiations Failed

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Tupac Her 'Soulmate' After Revealing Will Smith Split
  • Oct 13, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Tupac Her 'Soulmate' After Revealing Will Smith Split

John Carpenter Weighs in on Criticisms Over New 'Exorcist' Movie
  • Oct 13, 2023

John Carpenter Weighs in on Criticisms Over New 'Exorcist' Movie

Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers Died 'Peacefully in His Sleep' at 84
  • Oct 13, 2023

Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers Died 'Peacefully in His Sleep' at 84

Most Read
DC Defends Jason Momoa Against Amber Heard's Allegations He Was Drunk on 'Aquaman 2' Set
Movie

DC Defends Jason Momoa Against Amber Heard's Allegations He Was Drunk on 'Aquaman 2' Set

Jason Momoa May Star in James Gunn's 'Superman Legacy'

Jason Momoa May Star in James Gunn's 'Superman Legacy'

Beyonce Shows Up at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere in Hollywood

Beyonce Shows Up at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere in Hollywood

Taylor Swift Sends Fans 'Crazy' With Surprise Appearance at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere

Taylor Swift Sends Fans 'Crazy' With Surprise Appearance at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere

Ridley Scott Hits Back at 'Blade Runner' Critics Calling the Film 'Slow'

Ridley Scott Hits Back at 'Blade Runner' Critics Calling the Film 'Slow'

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix

Julia Fox Learned How to Act While Working as Dominatrix

Julianne Hough Keen to Star in Stage Adaptation of 'Burlesque'

Julianne Hough Keen to Star in Stage Adaptation of 'Burlesque'

Alicia Silverstone Lands Lead Role in Erotic Movie 'The Bird and the Bee'

Alicia Silverstone Lands Lead Role in Erotic Movie 'The Bird and the Bee'