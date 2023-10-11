Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share Agreement After 'Successful Mediation' Regarding Their Children

Instagram Celebrity

The former couple has released a statement about their future plans after reaching a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's children are set to divide their time "equally" between the U.S. and the U.K. The former couple have reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three, and they've now released a statement about their future plans.

The statement explained, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

Court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, show that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, came to an agreement after a "productive mediation" between October 4 and October 7. The agreement states that the children will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the U.S.

The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2. The celebrity duo have been asked to "submit a status report letter", detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7.

The agreement was reached after Sophie launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, with the actress accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the U.K. However, Joe subsequently insisted that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

A rep for the music star said, "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children."

You can share this post!