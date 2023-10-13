 

John Carpenter Weighs in on Criticisms Over New 'Exorcist' Movie

The filmmaker famous for directing horror movies suggests it's impossible to 'screw up' 'The Exorcist' remake after a new version of the classic scary film failed to impress critics.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Carpenter doesn't understand "how you can screw up" an "Exorcist" reboot. The horror icon - who teamed up with filmmaker David Gordon Green on the recent "Halloween" reboot trilogy - has responded after the director's movie "The Exorcist: Believer" has been panned by critics.

"I like what David did when he made the three 'Halloweens'. I loved No. 2 ['Halloween Kills']. Thought that was fabulous. I heard 'The Exorcist' really didn't cut it. That could be a kick-a** movie. I don't understand how you can screw that up," he said to the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

Carpenter - whose horror movie output includes the likes of "The Thing", "The Fog", and "Assault on Precinct 13" - admitted while he doesn't really go to the cinema much, he does try to keep up and he'll be checking out "The Exorcist: Believer" when he gets the chance. He added, "I don't go out. I haven't been to a movie in a while, but I see them at my house. I'll see it there."

  Editors' Pick

He recently watched Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" blockbuster and while he insisted he wasn't the target audience for the movie, he heaped praise on Margot Robbie for her performance. He said, "I watched 'Barbie'. I can't believe I watched 'Barbie'. It's just not my generation. I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls."

"I didn't know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up. She says, 'I don't have a vagina', and then at the end, 'I'm going to go to a gynecologist!' That's the movie to me. I mean, there's a patriarchy business in there, but I missed that whole thing. Right over my head. But I think she's fabulous, Margot Robbie."

The new "Exorcist" flick is a direct sequel to William Friedkin's original 1973 picture "The Exorcist", considered to be one of the greatest horror movies ever made, and director Green recently admitted he wanted to do the series justice with his new adaptations.

The "Halloween Ends" director told Collider, "I'm always my own worst critic, and putting pressure on myself that may or may not be the healthiest. But to me, it's trying to bring an integrity to a franchise that means a lot to me as a movie geek. So, just get the right team together, work your a** off, and make a movie."

