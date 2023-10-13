 

Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5

Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer announces he is expecting a new addition to his growing family, and the baby will be his third child with wife Emily and his fifth one overall.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Peter Andre will become a father for the fifth time. The "Mysterious Girl" singer already has Junior, 18, and 16-year-old Princess - who he had with first wife Katie Price - as well as Amelia, 10, and six-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and he's now revealed the 33-year-old doctor is due to give birth to another child next year.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we," Peter and Emily wrote in a joint Instagram post while sharing ultrasound photos.

The 50-year-old singer admitted in July he still wasn't sure if he had finished having children. Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her "The Secret to" podcast, he said, "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?' "

  Editors' Pick

"I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know. Listen, us guys can wishful think all we like, right, but it's going to be up to her."

But in 2021, Peter suggested he didn't want more children. He said on "Loose Women", "I always said to Emily, you might want more kids, but don't forget our kids will grow older and maybe one of them will bring us children."

And he admitted Junior wasn't keen on the idea of having another sibling because he'd be so much older than his littlest brother or sister. He said, "I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him there'd be 16 years between [him and a] new child.' "

"I said to him, my brother Andrew - who has sadly passed - and I were 16 years [apart]. He was my best friend. My other brothers know this, but he was my favourite brother. I looked up to him. I don't really think it matters."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyonce After Walking Red Carpet Together at 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere

Alicia Silverstone Lands Lead Role in Erotic Movie 'The Bird and the Bee'
Related Posts
Peter Andre Imposes Stern Rules on His Kids When They Bring Dating Partners Home

Peter Andre Imposes Stern Rules on His Kids When They Bring Dating Partners Home

Peter Andre 'Completely Depressed' Amid Obsession With His Appearance

Peter Andre 'Completely Depressed' Amid Obsession With His Appearance

Peter Andre Has Strict Rules for Daughter to Follow as She Juggles School and Modelling

Peter Andre Has Strict Rules for Daughter to Follow as She Juggles School and Modelling

Peter Andre Changes His Mind About Retirement as Covid-19 Lockdown Makes Him 'Hungry for Work'

Peter Andre Changes His Mind About Retirement as Covid-19 Lockdown Makes Him 'Hungry for Work'

Latest News
Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers Died 'Peacefully in His Sleep' at 84
  • Oct 13, 2023

Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers Died 'Peacefully in His Sleep' at 84

Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis Among 700 Hollywood Figures Showing Support for Israel in Open Letter
  • Oct 13, 2023

Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis Among 700 Hollywood Figures Showing Support for Israel in Open Letter

Taylor Swift Back to Arrowhead Stadium to Watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game vs. Broncos
  • Oct 13, 2023

Taylor Swift Back to Arrowhead Stadium to Watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game vs. Broncos

Alicia Silverstone Lands Lead Role in Erotic Movie 'The Bird and the Bee'
  • Oct 13, 2023

Alicia Silverstone Lands Lead Role in Erotic Movie 'The Bird and the Bee'

Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5
  • Oct 13, 2023

Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5

Joe Jonas Files to Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner
  • Oct 13, 2023

Joe Jonas Files to Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner

Most Read
Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue
Celebrity

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game

Shanna Moakler Gushes Over Talented Son After Watching His Solo Show

Shanna Moakler Gushes Over Talented Son After Watching His Solo Show