Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer announces he is expecting a new addition to his growing family, and the baby will be his third child with wife Emily and his fifth one overall.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Peter Andre will become a father for the fifth time. The "Mysterious Girl" singer already has Junior, 18, and 16-year-old Princess - who he had with first wife Katie Price - as well as Amelia, 10, and six-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and he's now revealed the 33-year-old doctor is due to give birth to another child next year.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we," Peter and Emily wrote in a joint Instagram post while sharing ultrasound photos.

The 50-year-old singer admitted in July he still wasn't sure if he had finished having children. Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her "The Secret to" podcast, he said, "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?' "

"I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know. Listen, us guys can wishful think all we like, right, but it's going to be up to her."

But in 2021, Peter suggested he didn't want more children. He said on "Loose Women", "I always said to Emily, you might want more kids, but don't forget our kids will grow older and maybe one of them will bring us children."

And he admitted Junior wasn't keen on the idea of having another sibling because he'd be so much older than his littlest brother or sister. He said, "I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him there'd be 16 years between [him and a] new child.' "

"I said to him, my brother Andrew - who has sadly passed - and I were 16 years [apart]. He was my best friend. My other brothers know this, but he was my favourite brother. I looked up to him. I don't really think it matters."

