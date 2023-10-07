 

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

Blumhouse Productions
Movie

Filmmaker David Gordon Green talks about his plans for the new 'Exorcist' series, decades after the original which was directed by late William Friedkin.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Gordon Green wants to build a "road map" for "The Exorcist" franchise. The 48-year-old director sits at the helm for "The Exorcist: Believer" - the first in a new trilogy of horror films - and believes there is a wide scope to explore on the theme of supernatural possession.

"The idea is we built a road map that I think has so many different avenues that we could take. The world of exorcism and possession is so vast. The world of spirituality is so curious to me that there are so many questions that I have. As the movie finds itself existing in the world over the next few weeks, I think a lot of those questions will be answered," David told Collider when asked if he would be directing all three movies.

The new flick is a direct sequel to William Friedkin's original 1973 picture "The Exorcist", considered to be one of the greatest horror movies ever made, and Green wanted to do the series justice with his new adaptations.

The "Halloween Ends" director said, "I'm always my own worst critic, and putting pressure on myself that may or may not be the healthiest. But to me, it's trying to bring an integrity to a franchise that means a lot to me as a movie geek. So, just get the right team together, work your a** off, and make a movie."

The filmmaker also explained that he does not want to have a rigid structure when making the movies. Green said, "When there's an opportunity or an improvisation or a detour that feels appealing or a sparkly light over there, I wanna make sure I'm not so meticulously locked into a structure or concept that I can't deviate."

"Because so many things that I love about making movies are those opportunities that arise in frustration, or it's raining, and you were looking for the sunshine, and then what you find is so amazing. Those adventures can be so creative for me."

