'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Exorcist: Believer" brings horror to the box office. The sixth installment in the "The Exorcist" franchise dominated the U.S. box office this weekend as it brought in $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday, October 8.

While the number is $15 million more than the second place movie, the new horror flick debuted below expectations. Variety previously suggested that the R-rated movie, which was from Universal and Blumhouse, was expected to draw in $35 million. Meanwhile, "The Exorcist: Believer" at the international box office with $17.8 million to its global start of $45.1 million.

"This is a good opening for a horror sequel that's coming 19 years after the last 'Exorcist' and 50 years after the original in 1973," David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, said. David, however, noted that "critics reviews are poor, and audience scores are lukewarm. Creatively, the story has little momentum right now."

At No. 2 is Paramount's "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie". The movie dipped to second place in its second week after bringing in $11.7 million from 4,027 theaters. The animated kids sequel has grossed $38.8 million in North America and $48.2 million internationally, making its worldwide tally to $87.1 million.

"Saw X" took the No. 3 spot with $8.15 million, bringing its total to $32.5 million against its $13 million production cost. Dropping to No. 4 was "The Creator", which was directed by Gareth Edwards and starring John David Washington who played the leader of a war between humans and AI. With additional $6.1 million this weekend, the movie has grossed $24.9 million domestically and $61.8 million globally.

Rounding out the Top 5 was "The Blind". A faith-based film about Phil Robertson, the movie bagged additional $3.1 million from 1,312 theaters. It brought its total to $10.9 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Oct. 6-Oct. 9, 2023):

