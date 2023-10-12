 

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'

Airing on Wednesday, October 11, the new episode titled 'The Standford Student' sees Alex Levy and tech billionaire Paul Marks' escalated relationship following a tense interview.

  Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The new episode of "The Morning Show" definitely drew fans crazy. Airing on Wednesday, October 11, the outing featured Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm going completely naked for a steamy sex scene.

In the episode, titled "The Stanford Student", Jennifer's Alex Levy interviewed tech billionaire Paul Marks, who is played by Jon, as he attempted to buy the network on her show. She was trying to see if she and her colleagues would be able to maintain their journalistic independence once Jon successfully bought the network.

As Alex grilled Paul over rumors that he drove an unnamed Stanford student to an attempted suicide, the tension was thick it could cut during the interview. Things led to another as the two eventually found themselves naked in bed together.

During the hot and heavy scene, the "Friends" alum and the "Top Gun: Maverick" star could be seen baring it all for the cameras. At one point, Jennifer flaunted her toned figure as she laid naked on the actor's back following the steamy moment.

After watching the new episode, a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "jennifer aniston and jon hamm on fire." Another joked, "so you wake up with jennifer aniston naked on top of you so what."

One other fan, meanwhile, noted that it was the most X-rated scene for Jennifer in recent years. "Jennifer Aniston hasn't had an on screen kiss like this since Ross and Rachel," the fan wrote, referring to David Schwimmer's and Jennifer's characters on "Friends".

Meanwhile, "The Morning Show" director and executive producer Mimi Leder talked about the sex scene in an interview with Variety. "When he comes clean in the interview, I think what happens is she sees this different side of Paul Marks," Mimi shared. "She sees the truth-teller in him. She sees that this is a man who's willing to admit his mistakes."

"And it's very interesting that you can be this person who can say 'I'm sorry,' and then continue to manipulate and control the situation. And it's all real. It's all real. Paul Marks doesn't think he's the villain. And there's this physical attraction that takes over. That's what love does. It makes you crazy," Mimi continued.

