Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

A24 Movie

The 'High School Musical' actor bulks up to portray wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich of the Von Erich family who, along with his brother Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), rose to fame in the competitive world of pro wrestling.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The first official trailer of "The Iron Claw" is here for viewing pleasure. A courtesy of A24, the trailer and the film highlights the transformative journey of Kevin Von Erich of the Von Erich family who, along with his brother Kerry Von Erich, rose to fame in the competitive world of pro wrestling.

Zac Efron bulks up to portray Kevin, the oldest surviving brother of the family, who believes that they are "cursed," according to the trailer. After Jack, the eldest of the six Von Erich brothers, died in a childhood accident, the five remaining siblings pursue professional wrestling.

"Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed," Kevin says in the trailer. "Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed it. We all did."

The trailer depicts the strong bond between the brothers, particularly the bond between Kevin and Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), and their rise to fame. But the family's remarkable success is also ravaged by tragedy, which forces Kevin to think again about what's best for his family while continuing his career in the competitive world of pro wrestling.

Holt McCallany stars as the imposing father Fritz, while Maura Tierney plays the Von Erich matriarch, Doris. Harris Dickinson is cast as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons plays Mike Von Erich and Maxwell Jacob Friedman portrays Lance Von Erich.

Lily James stars as Kevin's love interest Pam Adkisson, whose love story with the main character also gets the spotlight in the trailer. The movie is directed by Sean Durkin who also wrote the script based on the life of the wrestling royalty.

The biographical sports film will hit U.S. theaters on December 22.

You can share this post!