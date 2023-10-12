 

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor

During a mini 'The View' reunion with Joy Behar on her eponymous talk show, the actress/comedian remembers telling Joy about their former boss' relationship with the late stand-up comedian.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd has claimed that she heard about Barbara Walters' secret hook-up with Richard Pryor. During a mini "The View" reunion with Joy Behar on her eponymous talk show, the 56-year-old comedian/actress recalled telling Joy about their former boss sleeping with the late stand-up comedian.

In a Wednesday, October 11 episode of "Sherri", the host admitted that she was "scared" of Barbara after joining the long-running ABC series because of the veteran journalist's "formidable" persona. Claiming that Joy seemed to enjoy this, Sherri went on sharing, "The thing about it is, I would tell you stuff and then you would go and tell it."

The former "The View" co-host then recalled an instance where she told Joy a secret about Barbara. "I never told this before, but I'm going to tell it. I told Joy that I had run into Paul Mooney, and Paul Mooney had said that he caught Barbara Walters with Richard Pryor," she said in front of her audience.

When Joy confirmed that she meant the "View" creator and Richard had sex, Sherri continued, "Yes, that's what Paul Mooney said. And I came back and I was like, 'Joy, guess what?' When you talk like that, you know, don't tell nobody!"

Sherri further said, "He walked in, that's what he said. He looked through the door. Don't act like you don't remember. It was just me and Joy, and I said, 'Don't tell nobody.' The next day Barbara walks in and you go, 'So...' "

Joy laughed as she remembered not telling Barbara that Sherri was the one who spilled the beans. "No, you didn't, but [you] said something like, 'So, you're [sleeping with] Richard Pryor, huh?' " Sherri said of Joy's nonchalant attitude towards Barbara at the time. "She turned around and, you know, Barbara's head would swivel like that, and she goes, 'Who told you that?' And I'm sitting there, and I just got this job, and, Joy, you do that because you're not scared of Barbara."

Joy then quipped that "Barbara liked a brother," which Sherri corroborated. The latter chimed in, "You always said Barbara loved a chocolate man," before revealing, "Colin Powell was her crush."

Sherri, Joy and Barbara used to be co-workers. Sherri joined the daytime talk show in 2007 before departing in 2014, the same year Barbara stepped down as a host. Joy, meanwhile, was among the original panelists, but exited in 2013, before returning in 2015 until now.

