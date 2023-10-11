'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Return to the Ballroom on 'Motown Night'

Instagram TV

On the 'Motown Night', the stars perform new dance styles in front of the judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, as well as guest judge Michael Strahan.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celebrities contestants of "Dancing with the Stars" season 32 returned to the ballroom in the Tuesday, October 10 episode. On the "Motown Night", the stars performed new dance styles alongside their pro-dancer partners in front of the judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Kicking off the night were Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, who danced a Tango. Derek said it was a strong tango with good timing, though Barry needed to work on his frame. Michael Strahan, who joined as a guest judge, loved how he took control. Meanwhile, Bruno said he didn't think Barry made any mistakes. The judges gave the pair 25 out of 40.

Later, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong followed it up with a Cha Cha. Michael dubbed it sexy, strong but smooth. Carrie Ann pointed out that Lele lost control at some point and Bruno agreed. Derek also said that the performance was shaky. The pair got 27 out of 40.

Dancing a Foxtrot were Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater. Carrie Ann said it was amazing and smooth. Derek claimed the set was better than last week, though Bruno noted that his dancing wasn't entirely there. As for Michael, he congratulated Mauricio for avoiding elimination last week. Mauricio was given 23 out of 40.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, meanwhile, opted to dance a Jive. Carrie Ann praised their set, calling it brilliant. Derek dubbed it a "fantastic Jive." Bruno loved that Jason was fast, quick, and precise. The pair received 24 out of 40.

Up next were Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, who hit the ballroom to dance a Foxtrot. Derek commented that it took too long to get into the dance. Bruno pointed out some rough patches, but Alyson managed to sustain the performance. Carrie Ann, meanwhile, loved her confidence. Alyson got 24 out of 40.

Also dancing a Foxtrot were Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson. Michael said the set wasn't as smooth as he expected. Bruno, meanwhile, thought that Tyson's bum stuck out and he stumbled several times. As for Derek, he urged Tyson to work on his frame. The judges gave the pair 20 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev opted for Foxtrot, which Bruno called a "gold-standard Foxtrot." Carrie Ann also said that she was impressed by the performance. Derek dubbed it gorgeous, while Michael said it was smooth. The pair got 32 out of 40.

It was then Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko's turn. The two opted to dance a Rumba. Carrie Ann said her leg line was beautiful, though she needed to sustain the character of the dance. Michael thought the set was sexy, seductive, satisfying and sensational. Derek and Bruno loved it, but they pointed out that it could be better. Mira got 26 out of 40.

Dancing a Quickstep were Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov. Derek loved how the set looked effortless. Michael said he liked how they used the entire floor and praised Ariana's facial expression. Bruno loved the classic Hollywood style, while Carrie Ann went to give Ariana a hug. The judges gave them 34 out of 40.



Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart also danced a Quickstep this week. Michael said it was graceful and impressive. Carrie Ann said there was an improvement, but he still had problems with his frame. Derek claimed it was Adrian's best dance so far. The pair received 22 out of 40.

As for Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, they hit the stage to dance a Foxtrot. Bruno said Harry needed more musicality even though he took good care of his partner. Carrie Ann said he moved like a poetry, while Derek praised their chemistry. Michael commented on his hips, saying that he had a lot of elegance. They got 24 out of 40.

That night appeared to be a Foxtrot night as Xochitl Gomez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy also chose to perform the dance. Derek said it was a beautiful display of elegance and grace with charm and fun and charisma. Bruno raved over the quality of movement and the musicality. Xochitl got 32 out of 40.

It was time for the results. The bottom celebrity dancers were announced to be Tyson, Harry and Alyson. Unfortunately, Tyson was sent home that night.

You can share this post!