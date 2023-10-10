Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Instagram Celebrity

Fans are wondering if the 'Dancing with the Stars' season 23 contestant is dating the actress as the two are seen sitting next to each other during a dinner outing with his parents.

AceShowbiz - Mauricio Umansky indeed has a close relation to Leslie Bega, but not in a way that social media users have recently suspected. The estranged husband of Kyle Richards is not dating the actress despite their recent dinner date with his parents.

The speculation arose after Mauricio's mom Estrella Sneider posted photos from the dinner outing at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. In one of the images, Mauricio and Leslie were seated next to each other and she had her arm draped around the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant's neck. The pair star across from his mother Estrella and dad Eduardo Umansky.

"Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars," Estrella captioned the October 6 Instagram post. "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"

Naturally, social media users got curious about the nature of the relationship between Mauricio and Leslie, with some suspecting that Estrella posted the pictures to throw a subtle shade at Kyle. "Are they dating? Seems like Kyle is dating Morgan so wouldn't blame him!" one person asked in the comments section, while another alleged, "Not kind to your daughter in law."

But the speculation couldn't be farther from the truth. According to TMZ, Leslie is actually dating Mauricio's father Eduardo. The pair and Estrella reportedly went to the restaurant together and Mauricio joined them mid-meal.

As for Mauricio and Leslie, the two actually have a longstanding working relationship. The actress, who has appeared on TV shows like "The Sopranos" and "Head of the Class", also works as a real estate agent at Mauricio's firm The Agency. Leslie even attended the live tapping of "DWTS" season last Tuesday to support him.

Leslie herself shared behind-the-scenes snaps from last week's episode of the ABC dancing competition series. "DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night," she captioned the October 5 Instagram post.

Sharing her excitement to reunite with a former co-star, she added, "AND…How fantastic to see Alfonso [Ribeiro] again after all these years since we did Circus of the Stars together back when we were child stars growing up!"

Mauricio, who recently confirmed his split from his wife Kyle, has previously made it clear that he's not dating anyone now. He added to E! News, "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."

