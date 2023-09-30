Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Retracts 'Not Separated' Claim, Confirms Their Split

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

When setting the record straight on his relationship status with the Bravo personality, the real estate broker also makes it clear that his now-estranged wife and singer Morgan Wade are not dating despite speculations.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards' now-estranged husband might have confused fans with their relationship status. Not long after he declared that they are "not separated," Mauricio Umansky confirmed in a new interview that he and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star did actually call it quits.

The 53-year-old backtracked his previous claim when speaking to TMZ on Friday, September 29. "Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we're going through a really hard time, OK?" he told the outlet.

"We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we're trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately," he added. "It's very hard when everybody interprets everything you said."

Mauricio raised people's eyebrows after he said in the Thursday episode of "The Agency's Red Mic" podcast, "We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues." He added, "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff."

The real estate broker acknowledged that he and his now-estranged wife are "still dealing with our marriage," but he would never forget the "amazing 27 years" of their time together. He then corrected himself, "It's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year."

"You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year," he further elaborated. "And I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years."

In the interview with TMZ, Mauricio also made it clear that Kyle and Morgan Wade are not in a romantic relationship despite speculations. He went on to stress that the two women do not have sex and their "relationship is all friendship and business."

