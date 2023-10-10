 

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Born This Way' songstress is documented excitingly jumping and dancing while watching U2's performance with her tech mogul beau at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has enjoyed a date night with Michael Polansky at a recent concert. Despite rumors suggesting that she had called it quits with her boyfriend, the "Born This Way" songstress was spotted having a blast with the tech mogul during their outing together.

On Saturday, October 7, the 37-year-old singer/actress was caught on camera watching U2's performance at a new lavish venue, The Sphere, in Las Vegas. In a fan video uploaded via X, formerly known as Twitter, she could be seen living her best life with Polansky.

In the footage, the "Bad Romance" singer was standing up in front of her seat as she excitedly jumped a number of times and danced. In the meantime, her beau, who was sitting on a seat next to hers, was putting one of his hands up in the air and enjoyed the music.

For the concert date, GaGa, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, opted to wear a cozy ensemble. She donned a black mini dress and a long-sleeved flannel shirt that came with checkered patterns all over it. Her hair was styled into a bun, while her bangs were parted in the middle.

One day prior, GaGa took 45-year-old Polansky to join her in showing support for her fellow singer Katy Perry. The couple, who was accompanied by her manager Bobby Campbell, attended Katy's residency show which took place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas on Friday.

At one point during the gig, the three of them were walking around the venue, as seen in a clip released via X. In the footage, the singer was filmed looking over to her fans and letting out a sweet smile. She was also documented holding up a peace sign while seemingly leaving the crowded area with Michael and Bobby.

GaGa's concert date with Polansky came a few months after it was reported that they called off their relationship. "They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They're still friends," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com in March about the two, who confirmed their romance in February 2020.

