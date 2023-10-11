 

Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women

Dennis Graham lashes out at the media personality, who has been engaging in a social media war with the former's son after criticizing the Canadian star's latest album 'For All the Dogs'.

AceShowbiz - Dennis Graham has jumped into Drake's beef with Joe Budden. Proving to be one of the Canadian superstar's loyal supporters, Dennis has come to his son's defense after the podcaster shamed Drizzy for his relationships with much younger women.

"It's a f**king shame that a young artist can't do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater motherf**ker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on," Dennis said about his 36-year-old son. "And to put a mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of their goddamn business, as long as they're of legal age."

The older Graham continued in the comment of Drake's post, "I am sick of these old f**king haters f**king with my son. If you don't like what he does, keep it moving motherf**ker, he's not bothering you!"

Dennis made the comment after Drake took another swipe at Joe via Instagram. "I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics," so the 36-year-old wrote on Monday, October 9.

The war between Drake and Joe started after the latter criticized the former's newest album "For All the Dogs". He said, "[Drake is] rapping for the children. I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album."

Attacking the "Hotline Bling" over his personal life, Joe continued, "You gonna be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as, and stop f**king these 25-year-olds. ... Why are you still f**king the 25-year-olds? You're a 37-year-old billionaire."

Drake later clapped back, saying, "You failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills." The Grammy winner also said Joe was "projecting his own self-hate," calling the podcaster the "poster child of frustration and surrendering."

