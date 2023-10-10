 

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Says 'Family Hustle' Lied About His Living Situation

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Says 'Family Hustle' Lied About His Living Situation
During his appearance on Funny Marco's 'Open Thoughts', King, who grew up in front of cameras alongside his five siblings, reveals the truth about his living situation.

AceShowbiz - Not everything people see on TV is the truth. King Harris revealed that he lived with his grandmother instead of with his parents, T.I. and Tiny (Tameka Cottle), despite what was shown on "T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle".

During his appearance on "Open Thoughts", King revealed the truth about his living situation. The young rapper, who grew up in front of cameras alongside his five siblings, told Funny Marco, "It's a lot about that TV show, man, that got people confused. Because I live with my grandma."

"You know, we'll go to the house on, like, a weekend. They'll say, 'Hey we shooting today, we need y'all at the house,' " King spilled. "They come get me from my Grandma house and right after we done, when the cameras go off, I'm right back to my Grandma house."

Elsewhere in the interview, King talked about what he wanted to tell the world. "What I like to tell people is if I'm the ugliest motherf**ker in this world, what that make you?" he shared.

Back in August, King made headlines after he debuted a new set of pearly white teeth. While many Internet users trolled him over the veneer set because they thought it was too white and too big, his parents showed support for him following the dental procedure.

In a video that Tiny shared on Instagram, T.I. appeared to be happy for his son. "You know, you know he got the glow," the Atlanta icon said while King smiled and showed his new pearly whites. "That thing glow in the dark."

As for Tiny, the Xscape singer left positive words in the caption. Thanking Dr. Montoya, she wrote, "Would like to thank @drmariomontoya for giving @the_next_king10 a #BillionDollarSmile. Had to post slide 2 for the #BigTeethPatrol to show his smile been asf before; they're just white now. Either way, he loves them and that's all that matters!"

"Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. -But y'all don't really know him frfr, truth is real fwh and the ladies love 'em!" she continued.

